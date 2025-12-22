Madagascar launches several tenders to advance PRODIGY digital government project

Madagascar has launched a number of tenders for the supply of different items and services within the framework of the Digital Governance and Identification Management System Project (PRODIGY) which the government has been implementing.

According to a listing from the Digital Governance Unit which is the government body overseeing the country’s digital transformation project, at least five tenders are currently open. One of them calls for supplies needed for biometric enrollment operations. The deadline for submission of bids for the tender is January 15, 2026. Details of the bidding requirements for all five tenders can be consulted here.

The project owner says all tenders are conducted in accordance with the World Bank’s procurement regulations for investment project financing (September 2023), which require adherence to integrity and transparency. Bidding is open to all IDA-eligible countries, and bids must be submitted in hard copy only.

With regard to the tender for office supplies to support biometric enrollment, the selected bidder will have to deliver within 60 days after receiving the notice to proceed. Bids must be accompanied by a bid security amount of 25 million Malagasy Ariary, (US$5, 500).

A separate tender for building development works in three lots has to do with rehabilitation works on the main data center and national ID card personalization center in Tsimbazaza neighbourhoods of the capital, as well as rehabilitation works on the secondary data center in Lavoloha.

PRODIGY is a major digital transformation project for Madagascar which has three principal objectives. It seeks to create a consolidated and interoperable identity management system, develop digital and mobile government services, and ensure project management and implementation support.

The overall project was rejigged in August over concerns about failure to respect certain procurement timelines, with a new closing date put at June 30, 2026.

One of the reasons for the project revision was the preference for national and direct procurement methods which is expected to lead to more local sourcing and faster execution, in a bid to reduce some of the delays associated with previous international procurement processes.

Among the most recent PRODIGY procurements was a tender which closed on September 1, to choose a consulting firm to expand the national interoperability system.

