New Series B round brings Adaptive’s total capital raised to $146.5 million

Adaptive Security has announced an $81 million Series B funding round led by Bain Capital Ventures, with participation from NVentures (NVIDIA’s venture capital arm), OpenAI Startup Fund, Andreessen Horowitz, Abstract Ventures, Capital One Ventures and Citi Ventures, according to a release.

The deepfake defense firm has seen rapid investment from some of Silicon Valley’s biggest names. The latest is Adaptive’s third financing announcement this year.

The company works like a deepfake red team for security systems, using generative tools to simulate deepfake and impersonation scenarios across voice calls, text messages, video and email. The idea is to identify vulnerabilities, adjust access controls as needed and provide tailored training based on employee responses to the simulations. Per the release, the platform also includes automated threat triage and algorithmic executive risk scoring.

OpenAI’s funding participation – its first and only cybersecurity investment – marks another strange instance of Sam Altman boosting a solution to a problem he has helped create. Bain Capital’s lead is less discordant; it also funded Attentive, the mobile messaging startup previously founded by Adaptive’s co-founders, Brian Long and Andrew Jones. Long and Jones had their first win when they sold their product, TapCommerce, to Twitter in 2014. Which is to say, they have been around Silicon Valley for a while.

Adaptive grew out of conversations with CISOs in 2023, in which many identified the combination of powerful deepfake software with social engineering as a potent threat. According to the Menlo Times, social engineering drives over 95 percent of successful breaches, using cloned voices, fabricated videos and highly personalized tactics.

Long and Jones saw that legacy security training was not built for the world of generative AI. Their observation has proven fruitful; since it launched in January 2025, Adaptive has accrued more than 500 enterprise customers, including PayPal, Xerox, Bose, the National Hockey League (NHL), the Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA), Figma, Ramp, Vimeo, TaylorMade Golf and Perplexity, among others. The Series B round brings the firm’s total capital raised to $146.5 million.

“Over the past year, we have watched AI impersonations evolve from experimental to everyday,” says Long. “A few seconds of audio or a short video clip is now enough for anyone to generate a convincing clone. That shift forces organizations to prepare for scenarios where even familiar voices, faces, or messages can no longer be taken at face value.”

“Our task is to give organizations clarity in a landscape that is changing extremely quickly. The threat is evolving in real time. Our responsibility is to move at least as fast.”

Indeed, the new finding will support accelerated product development to meet customer demand. Moving fast has become a hallmark of modern tech culture. It is arguably how we ended up with a deepfake crisis to begin with. Yet it also fuels Adaptive’s growth, and – so far – its good fortunes.

