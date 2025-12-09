FB pixel

Oz Forensics certification attests to secure biometric information management

| Chris Burt
Oz Forensics certification attests to secure biometric information management
 

Oz Forensics has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification to give its biometric matching and liveness detection customers confidence in its information management practices.

ISO 27001 sets the requirements for the information security, cybersecurity and privacy protection of information security management systems. The certification provides Oz Forensics’ customers with assurance that it maintains the privacy, integrity and availability of the customer data, supplier information and internal data related to the company’s liveness detection and biometric face matching services, according to the company announcement.

Accredited conformance assessment body A-Lign Compliance and Security Inc. performed the standard compliance audit for the certification.

Oz was SOC 2-certified, also by A-Lign, just week ago, and successfully completed a biometric injection attack detection (IAD) evaluation by BixeLab to the EU’s CEN/TS 18099 technical specification in September.

