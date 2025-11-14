FB pixel

Oz Forensics completes SOC 2 assessment

Stephen Mayhew
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Oz Forensics completes SOC 2 assessment
 

Biometric liveness detection and digital identity verification solutions provider Oz Forensics has successfully completed its first System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 examination, covering the Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, and Confidentiality.

The SOC 2 is a voluntary security framework created by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPAs) that defines how organizations should protect customer data from various vulnerabilities, including unauthorized access and security incidents.

The SOC 2 examination was conducted by cybersecurity assessment firm A-LIGN, which has also conducted SOC 2 audits for Clearview AI, BeyondID, authID, Avatier and Alcatraz.

Oz Forensics notes in its announcement that Drata, its Security and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (SGRC) automation partner, continuously monitored and streamlined its compliance posture during the SOC 2 process.

