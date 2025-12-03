FB pixel

Reality Defender deepfake detection flags synthetic media use in legal workflows

Partners on digital forensic tools for courts and counsel
| Stephen Mayhew
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Reality Defender deepfake detection flags synthetic media use in legal workflows
 

Deepfake technology is infiltrating the legal industry: AI tools are now being used to create fake evidence and impersonate parties in legal matters, threatening legal proceedings, depositions and high-stakes negotiations.

Cybersecurity firm Reality Defender is planning to help lawyers authenticate digital evidence, including client communications and witness testimonies.

The U.S.-based company is integrating its real-time deepfake detection technology into a digital forensics product offered by Law & Forensics. The new capabilities will be included directly into legal workflows, the firm explains in an announcement.

“Sophisticated deepfake attacks threaten case integrity and enable fraud across the legal sector,” says Ben Colman, Reality Defender’s CEO and co-founder. “We’re giving legal professionals the tools to verify authenticity while maintaining evidentiary standards.”

Digital evidence, including video, has become commonplace across U.S. courts, but the legal system is struggling to distinguish deepfakes.

In September, a court in California recorded one of the first instances of deliberately using a deepfake in the courtroom. The Alameda County judge threw out a civil case and recommended sanctions for the plaintiffs.

“As synthetic media becomes more accessible, courts and counsel face new challenges authenticating evidence,” says Daniel B. Garrie, partner at Law & Forensics.

Legal engineering companies such as Law & Forensics have been offering services covering the intersection of law and technology to courts, corporations and regulatory bodies: This includes uncovering digital evidence, protecting digital assets and managing legal risks.

Reality Defender for Legal Professionals is aimed at authenticating digital evidence before it reaches discovery, arbitration or trial.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is also seeing its first legislation on evidence falsified by AI tools. A bill introduced in the California state legislature in February 2024, SB97011, establishes standards for identifying falsified evidence.

The Judicial Council is due to review the impact of AI on the introduction of evidence in court and develop rules by January 1st, 2026.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Incode launches Deepsight to protect against deepfakes, injection attacks

Incode Technologies has launched a new biometrics product to detect and block deepfakes and injection attacks, as agentic AI floods…

 

ID-Pal’s NorthRow acquisition creates unified biometric compliance platform

Ireland-based identity verification platform provider ID-Pal has acquired London-headquartered SaaS know your business (KYB) provider NorthRow to combine their respective…

 

Retailers turning to biometrics to speed up in-store age checks 

From Glasgow to Seoul to Moscow, retailers are embracing biometric and AI-powered age verification technologies to tighten compliance, protect minors…

 

Guinea launches biometric system to weed out ‘ghost’ public workers

Guinea has officially put into use a biometric verification system aimed at combatting the phenomenon of ‘ghost’ workers which has…

 

Experts re-echo need for African countries to strengthen DPI sovereignty

There is a growing necessity for African countries to have greater control over their Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), despite getting…

 

Pinterest lines up behind Meta to endorse App Store Accountability Act

Pinterest has endorsed Utah Senator Mike Lee’s App Store Accountability Act (ASA), which puts the onus on mobile app stores…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events