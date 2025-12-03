Reality Defender deepfake detection flags synthetic media use in legal workflows

Deepfake technology is infiltrating the legal industry: AI tools are now being used to create fake evidence and impersonate parties in legal matters, threatening legal proceedings, depositions and high-stakes negotiations.

Cybersecurity firm Reality Defender is planning to help lawyers authenticate digital evidence, including client communications and witness testimonies.

The U.S.-based company is integrating its real-time deepfake detection technology into a digital forensics product offered by Law & Forensics. The new capabilities will be included directly into legal workflows, the firm explains in an announcement.

“Sophisticated deepfake attacks threaten case integrity and enable fraud across the legal sector,” says Ben Colman, Reality Defender’s CEO and co-founder. “We’re giving legal professionals the tools to verify authenticity while maintaining evidentiary standards.”

Digital evidence, including video, has become commonplace across U.S. courts, but the legal system is struggling to distinguish deepfakes.

In September, a court in California recorded one of the first instances of deliberately using a deepfake in the courtroom. The Alameda County judge threw out a civil case and recommended sanctions for the plaintiffs.

“As synthetic media becomes more accessible, courts and counsel face new challenges authenticating evidence,” says Daniel B. Garrie, partner at Law & Forensics.

Legal engineering companies such as Law & Forensics have been offering services covering the intersection of law and technology to courts, corporations and regulatory bodies: This includes uncovering digital evidence, protecting digital assets and managing legal risks.

Reality Defender for Legal Professionals is aimed at authenticating digital evidence before it reaches discovery, arbitration or trial.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is also seeing its first legislation on evidence falsified by AI tools. A bill introduced in the California state legislature in February 2024, SB97011, establishes standards for identifying falsified evidence.

The Judicial Council is due to review the impact of AI on the introduction of evidence in court and develop rules by January 1st, 2026.

