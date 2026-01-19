3D face biometrics and liveness back Universal Wallet Infrastructure issuance process

The Universal Wallet Infrastructure project uses 3D face biometrics and liveness detection for the identity binding process between individuals and credentials stored in their digital wallet. Filling in the digital identity proofing process also suggests a likely provider for the project’s biometrics component.

The project, led by Accenture and Japanese telecom giant NTT Docomo, launched earlier this month to enable enterprise-grade digital trust services with decentralized credentials. Those credentials include digital IDs, but also tokens for payments, documents and other assets.

UWI’s web page for issuers explains the identity binding process for issuing ISO/IEC 18013-5-compliant mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) and mDocs via existing apps, portals or business flows. It begins with submitting a video selfie, with an accompanying graphic displaying the message “Face Scanned 3D Liveness Proven” on completion. The user then scans their physical driver’s license and adds the mDL to their wallet.

The identity proofing tab on the web page states that the software uses OCR to extract and auto-populate credential data, performs biometric matching and liveness checks.

Server-based 3D face biometrics and liveness detection are the domain of FaceTec, though the company was not mentioned in the original announcement, and declined to confirm or elaborate on its involvement.

FaceTec Chief Identity Strategist Jay Meier called it “potentially the most perfect opportunity for a company like FaceTec,” on LinkedIn. “All those “DIDs” need anchors, to a verified identity and to the human the identity represents,” he wrote, responding to a comment from FaceTec CEO Kevin Alan Tussy that his company is a partner in the project.

User verification is carried out in-person through QR codes with a white-labelled verifier app, or remotely through a range of workflows. Each verification can be completed with minimal data exchanged, according to the site.

Article Topics

3D liveness detection | Accenture | biometric binding | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | face biometrics | FaceTec | remote identity proofing | Universal Wallet Infrastructure (UWI)