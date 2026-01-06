FB pixel

Universal Wallet Infrastructure from Accenture, NTT aims to ‘increase utility’ of data

Decentralized model for credential management bridges data silos to enable growth
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Universal Wallet Infrastructure from Accenture, NTT aims to ‘increase utility’ of data
 

Accenture is partnering with NTT Docomo Global, the largest telecommunications firm in Japan, to develop and scale what a release calls “Universal Wallet Infrastructure (UWI)” for delivering  enterprise-grade digital trust services – a decentralized model that “unshackles” organizations from central systems to “increase the utility of data.”

The jointly-developed UWI will allow organizations to issue, verify and manage digital credentials and tokens across digital identity, money, assets and documents, providing comprehensive interoperability across enterprises, governments and industries.

“We are creating a new social infrastructure built on the core values of trust and interoperability,” says Hiroki Kuriyama, president and CEO of NTT Docomo Global. “Through this collaboration, we are accelerating the global rollout of Universal Wallet Infrastructure to establish a new foundation of digital trust worldwide. As digital IDs and electronic credentials gain momentum across borders, ensuring interoperability and reliability has become critical. By combining Accenture’s deep expertise with our proven strengths, we will deliver secure, compliant, and convenient digital experiences for businesses and individuals.”

Kuriyama says he believes that in the AI era, verifiable authentication and innovative trust models will power transformative digital experiences around the globe.

“Trust in how data is used has never been more critical,” says Atsushi Egawa, chairman of Accenture Japan, and co-CEO for the company’s Asia-Pacific unit. “By combining our deep experience in technology strategy, data and AI with NTT Docomo Global’s proven strengths in network infrastructure operations and advanced internet technologies, we’re creating a foundation for growth and innovation that drives business success through enhanced customer trust.”

The collaboration aims to safeguard user consent, open new revenue streams and maintain compliance with regulatory standards. As a motivating factor, the partners point to an increasingly digitized global economy in which individuals want more control and transparency in how their data is used.

Data, in short, is the lifeblood of today’s organizations. UWI promises a way to bridge fragmented and siloed systems through decentralized models for secure real-time data exchange and coordination among partners, for impact across industries looking to cut fraud, eliminate paperwork, and streamline hiring, training, mobility and compliance.

Accenture, which is based in Dublin, Ireland, recently released a report called “Reimagining Public Services in the Age of AI.”

Article Topics

