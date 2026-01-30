FB pixel

Competitors to collaborators: Nice integrates Pindrop voice biometrics

Real-time risk assessment added to contact center service
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Voice Biometrics
Voice biometrics company Pindrop is working with cloud and enterprise software maker Nice to offer an integrated product for voice authentication, deepfake detection and fraud prevention.

The combined product will help contact centers evaluate caller identity in real-time using Pindrop’s multifactor voice and signal analysis within Nice’s customer experience platform CXone. The native biometrics integration took company engineers two years to complete, the partners say.​

Nice customers will be able to use Pindrop authentication and fraud detection products natively within CXone. Based on customer request, Nice will route a copy of an inbound call to Pindrop’s software for analysis. The analysis includes voice, device, behavior, acoustics, metadata and liveness of an inbound caller to assess risk and authentication status, the duo explains in a release.

Pindrop’s solutions also fit into Nice’s agentic AI strategy. In September last year, the Israeli software company acquired German conversational and agentic AI platform Cognigy in a bid to modernize its interactive voice response (IVR) system. Pindrop’s authentication will be used to assess inbound calls that go through the AI agent and then onto the human agent, Nice says.

As a Contact Center as a Service (CCaS), Nice has been providing its own biometric voice fraud prevention tool. Over the years, the company has expanded its anti-fraud capabilities through partnerships and acquisitions, including with anti-money laundering (AML) and compliance processes platform Actimize (which it is now selling) and behavioral biometric company BehavioSec.

The integration with Pindrop arrives after the pair cooperated on serving several customers. The duo has also established a resale partnership.

“We’re excited to partner with Noce, both as a reseller and a strategic integration partner,” says Sumant Maskaur, Pindrop’s senior vice president of strategy, operations and partners. “This is a natural evolution in our cooperation with Nice, which will enable CXOne and Cognigy customers to deliver better CX and protect their contact centers from fraud.”

