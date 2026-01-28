Digital driver’s licenses are one step closer in Alabama

The Alabama House of Representatives approved a bill that would allow residents to obtain an optional digital version of their driver’s license or state identification card, a step supporters say could modernize how people carry and present official ID in the state.

The measure, known as House Bill 110, passed overwhelmingly on January 27 and now heads to the Alabama Senate for further consideration.

If the Alabama Senate approves the measure and it is signed by the governor, the law would take effect on October 1.

Under the legislation sponsored by Rep. Ontario Tillman, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) would be required to offer mobile driver’s licenses (mDL) and nondriver digital IDs in addition to traditional physical cards.

The digital credentials would be accessible through an ALEA-approved mobile application on a smartphone or other electronic device and would contain the same information found on a physical license, including identification details and barcodes or other electronic mechanisms used for verification.

Participation in the program would be voluntary, and physical IDs would remain fully valid for all purposes.

Lawmakers debated several aspects of the proposal on the House floor, including whether ALEA currently has the technological capacity to support digital IDs and the costs associated with building out the necessary systems.

Tillman acknowledged that additional technology would be required and noted that the bill includes language making implementation contingent on the availability of funds.

To help offset costs, the bill proposes a $15 fee for residents who choose to obtain the digital credential.

Supporters of the bill argued that digital credentials could simplify routine interactions with law enforcement, pointing out that many people already rely on their phones in everyday life and that a digital license could be especially useful during traffic stops.

Representative Travis Hendrix, a police officer, said that digital IDs could reduce tension and complications when drivers forget their physical cards but have their phones readily available.

Despite broad support, some lawmakers raised concerns about how widely digital licenses would be accepted outside of encounters with government officials.

Representative Juandalynn Givan questioned whether private businesses or institutions would recognize digital IDs in the absence of specific statutory requirements, warning that lack of clarity could create “bumps in the road.”

The bill also includes provisions intended to protect privacy and security. It specifies that displaying a digital license through the ALEA-approved app does not constitute consent for law enforcement or others to access or search other contents of a person’s mobile device beyond what is allowed by law.

ALEA would be required to adopt reasonable security standards to protect both the integrity of the digital credentials and the privacy of the individuals who use them.

