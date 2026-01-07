FaceTec recruits Liminal co-founder to expand strategic liveness partnerships

FaceTec continues its positioning to expand the global reach of its face biometrics and liveness detection technology with the appointment of Liminal Co-founder Cameron D’Ambrosi to its executive team.

D’Ambrosi takes the role of head of strategic partnerships for North America and the European Union. In that position, he will oversee deployments of FaceTec’s software in major private sector projects and public sector systems for legal identity credential issuance, according to the company announcement. He will also facilitate educational initiatives related to combatting sophisticated fraud attacks.

With Liminal, D’Ambrosi developed one of the leading market intelligence platforms for digital identity, cybersecurity and fintech, and also created and hosted the State of Identity podcast. Prior to Liminal’s founding, D’Ambrosi held roles with Deloitte, Mizuho Securities and NYSE Regulation, Inc.

“Cameron’s insight from his years of inside experience in the digital identity market will help us deliver the most value to the growing global market,” says Kevin Alan Tussy, FaceTec CEO. “He will provide guidance and education about FaceTec’s broad applications and the benefits of our 3D Liveness and 3D Face Matching software — the world-leading, state-of-the-art solution in digital identity verification.”

The company recently unveiled a series of successful evaluations and tests of its 3D liveness and biometrics against standards for presentation attack detection (PAD) and injection attack detection (IAD).

With FaceTec, D’Ambrosi will apply his expertise to strengthening real-world identity binding and verification processes with these technologies.

“I’m honored to join the FaceTec team, and to contribute to their important work in solving digital identity’s biggest challenges,” says D’Ambrosi. “As we continue to grapple with the impact of surging AI fraud, and the looming adoption of AI agents on all facets of the global economy, FaceTec’s focus on verifying the right human behind every transaction is more vital than ever.”

“FaceTec’s Liveness-proven 3D biometrics match the legal identity to the legitimate account holder, and provide a critical security layer in the war on fraud,” he continues. “FaceTec software preserves privacy, securely proves users’ identities, and works for everyone, no matter their device. I look forward to working with the team, the customers, and partners on every level.”

