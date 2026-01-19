Israeli firm isVerified emerges from stealth with deepfake detection apps

Voice deepfakes are the primary target for startup isVerified, which emerged from stealth last week with the launch of audio deepfake detection apps for Android and iOS.

According to a report from Security Week, isVerified emerged from cybercrime intelligence company Hudson Rock, and is headquartered in Tel Aviv. Its platform offers continuous voice authentication that flags signs of synthetic or manipulated speech.

The product is positioned as a tool for executives engaged in high-risk C-suite, board, legal and finance communications in both public and private sectors. Designed to run with minimal interaction as a robust defense against vishing, or voice phishing, its language-agnostic system uses biometric identity verification to securely bind the real person to the communication channel. Analysis of voice biometrics for signs of deepfaked audio is conducted locally on the user’s device.

A brief from MSSP Alert says the public channel program specifically targets Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) and Value-Added Resellers (VAR) and includes coverage across regions including North America, Europe, APAC and ANZ.

“For MSSPs, the channel program positions voice protection as a managed control that fits alongside executive protection, fraud prevention and identity assurance services,” it says.

Beyond that, the company intends to maintain a degree of secrecy. It has not disclosed any financial information. Its LinkedIn post announcing the launch is brief and concise.

And it makes a point of highlighting its discretion on its website.

The company, it says, “is composed of veterans of elite intelligence units, national security agencies, and world-class technology companies. Individuals who have spent their careers working in silence, solving problems before they become headlines. Their names will not appear on public networks. Their credentials are not for display.”

“The less said about us, the safer our customers remain.”

It does, however, disclose that the founder and CEO is Roi Carthy, who also co-founded Hudson Rock with Alon Gal, a veteran of Unit 8200 of the Israeli Defense Forces – which, according to Wikipedia, is “responsible for clandestine operation, collecting signal intelligence (SIGINT) and code decryption, counterintelligence, cyberwarfare, military intelligence and surveillance.”

biometrics | continuous authentication | deepfake detection | deepfakes | isVerified | synthetic voice | voice authentication | voice biometrics