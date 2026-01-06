Malaysia’s MBI looks to Zetrix blockchain for age verification

While age assurance laws progress in Australia, the EU and the UK, Asian nations are also beginning to emerge as players in the global regulatory push. In Malaysia, where discussions around online safety have steadily intensified, Mimos Bhd’s My Blockchain Infrastructure (MBI) has formally endorsed Zetrix’s blockchain-based age verification method.

Late last year, Malaysia announced a plan to implement age assurance requirements for social media platforms and a prohibition on accounts for users under 16. January 1 saw the launch of a regulatory sandbox to test child protection and online safety measures in a controlled environment.

“Across the world, policymakers are looking for ways to better protect young users online and age verification must therefore be implemented responsibly,” says MBI CEO Azhar Abu Talib in a press release. “MBI is endorsing Zetrix’s age verification capability as a privacy-first, practical approach that helps platform operators meet safety and regulatory expectations while minimising unnecessary handling of personal data.”

System embraces data minimization with regular deletion

MBI runs Malaysia’s Blockchain Infrastructure initiative for the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti). Overseen by the national research and development agency Mimos, and created in collaboration with Zetrix, it serves as the foundation for the MyDigital ID Superapp that builds on the country’s existing digital ID system.

As an age verification method, it will enable users to prove their age across sites without having to repeatedly submit identity documents or sensitive personal information. Initial age verification happens through government-approved digital ID services like MyDigital ID or the National Integrated Immigration System. The resulting proof functions like an age token, giving only a yes or no response to age assurance queries.

Zetrix says the approach is “designed to balance regulatory compliance with data-minimization principles.”

“Zetrix AI will work with MBI to enable trusted verification that is easy for platforms to adopt and straightforward for users to complete while keeping privacy and data minimization at the core,” says Zetrix’s group managing director, T.S. Wong.

Per the release, “sensitive materials used during identity checks, such as raw electronic know-your-customer (eKYC) data, are not retained indefinitely. These materials are securely deleted on a regular schedule or within an agreed timeframe.”

“Where required by law, the solution can support legitimate regulatory or legal processes through authorised and clearly governed channels. Any linking of verification records back to an individual is tightly controlled and subject to due process, ensuring accountability without routine exposure of personal data.”

