Neurotechnology passes BixeLab’s Level 2 PAD test for face biometrics

Evaluation demonstrates protection against sophisticated spoof attacks
| Masha Borak
Neurotechnology passes BixeLab's Level 2 PAD test for face biometrics
 

Biometric identification firm Neurotechnology has become the latest company to pass a Level 2 Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) test, with the evaluation conducted by Australian NIST, FIDO and MOSIP-accredited laboratory BixeLab.​

According to the company, its face liveness technology has achieved ISO/IEC 30107-3 compliance to BixeLab’s Level 2, providing higher protection against sophisticated spoofing attacks.

​Level 1 PAD testing covers basic presentation attacks, which include fraudsters attempting to trick biometric systems by presenting a physical or digital photo of the genuine user. Level 2 testing, sometimes called Level B, evaluates the system against more sophisticated attacks such as 2D paper masks with cutouts, curved and 3D surface projections, shallow fakes and balaclava masks.

Neurotechnology’s PAD algorithms successfully block the vast majority of sophisticated spoofing attempts while maintaining a low False Rejection Rate (FRR) for genuine users, the Lithuania-based firm says in a release.

​”With the increasing use of facial biometrics in high-stakes applications like banking and digital onboarding, the sophistication of spoofing attempts continues to evolve,” says Mantas Kundrotas, the company’s Liveness Project lead.​ “Achieving ISO Level 2 compliance validates our commitment to staying ahead of these threats.”

The increase Kundrotas refers to is one of the factors expected to drive growth of nearly 250 percent in face liveness checks and revenue from them between 2025 and 2027, according to the 2025 Face Liveness Detection Market Report and Buyer’s Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence.

The Level 2-tested technology will be included in the upcoming releases of MegaMatcher SDK, a software development kit for developing face, fingerprint, voice and iris identification systems, and the MegaMatcher ID, Neurotechnology’s digital identity management and authentication product.

BixeLab has been growing its list of test services, including biometric liveness detection and presentation attack detection, matching accuracy, injection attack detection, bias and age assurance. In October, the company showed off its new facility, noting that testing related to deepfakes and AI agents is likely to increase.

Among the latest companies performing tests with BixeLab is FaceTec, which conducted liveness assessments for Levels 1 to 3 for presentation attack detection and Level 5  for  injection attack detection (IAD).

