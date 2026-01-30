FB pixel

Peripass creates biometric access, digital ID solution for North Sea Port

| Masha Borak
The North Sea Port, one of Europe’s largest seaports, is introducing a biometric-based digital identity and access control platform called Port Pass in order to increase security screening against drug smuggling and other crimes.

The system was created by Peripass, a Ghent-based startup focused on automating the logistics industry, and will enable the cross-border cargo port to keep track of visitors.

The North Sea Port stretches across 60 kilometres (37 miles) across the Netherlands and Belgium and employs 106,000 people. More than 550 companies work with the logistics and industrial hub, which handles 67 million metric tonnes of cargo arriving by sea.

“At the moment, it is extremely difficult to know exactly who is entering a site and who should not be there,” Matti Desmet, co-founder of Port Pass, said in an announcement. “We solve that through a single digital identity platform, without slowing down port operations. That is crucial, because delays at a counter are no longer an option today.”

The platform is due to be rolled out in March across 21 terminals in the port, replacing a patchwork of registration procedures for terminal visitors and port companies. Peripass is planning to introduce the system at other ports in the future, Belga News Agency reports.

The access control system aims to comply with regulations such as the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS), Belgium’s Maritime Security Act and European laws. Belgium updated its Maritime Security Act in 2023 to strengthen protection against organized crime such as drug-smuggling, terrorism and foreign interference, introducing mandatory screening of personnel and strict access control.

The solution was created in collaboration with North Sea Port and port customers and operators, including Euroports, Stukwerkers, Sea-invest, Euro-Silo, Louis Dreyfus Commodity, Citrosuco and the Ghent Dockers’ Union (CEPG).

Dock workers, truck drivers, suppliers, contractors and authorities will be able to access different terminals with a single digital pass. The platform will give companies an overview of who is present and what cargo is being loaded or unloaded.

Users can register through a smartphone or laptop and complete a biometric identity check by taking a photo of their ID and scanning their face. The platform conducts a real-time verification against port bans. Before entering a terminal, the pass holder will check in at a kiosk and scan their Port Pass to identify themselves. The kiosk automatically verifies whether the visitor is the actual pass owner.

The North Sea Port is also participating in the Port2Port Security Platform initiative, launched by Belgian ports and the National Drug Commission in November last year. The platform will allow ports to exchange knowledge and organize joint security initiatives, including in access control, security screenings, drones and AI camera surveillance.

