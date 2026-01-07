Socure joins WEF Unicorn Community, puts trusted identity at center of Davos 2026 agenda

Socure has been invited to join the World Economic Forum’s Unicorn Community, an exclusive invite-only network of private, high‑growth companies valued at more than $1 billion.

The company will participate in the WEF Annual Meeting in Davos‑Klosters from January 19–23 where Socure CEO Johnny Ayers is expected to spotlight the growing importance of trusted digital identity.

Socure believes its mission of verifying every legitimate identity while eliminating fraud has become increasingly urgent as AI accelerates the scale and sophistication of cybercrime.

“In 2025, we saw unprecedented levels of fraud across borders and industries, which is only escalating in the age of AI,” says Ayers.

Last month, the FBI warned that AI impersonation attacks are growing more sophisticated, while U.S. senators Shelley Moore Capito and Amy Klobuchar have introduced the bipartisan Artificial Intelligence Scam Prevention Act to combat genAI consumer threats.

At Davos, Socure will focus on the need to secure emerging borderless financial systems, warning that new cross‑border payment rails, including stablecoin‑based infrastructures, are vulnerable without robust identity‑risk assessment.

The company will also address the challenge of identity in an era where autonomous AI agents conduct transactions on behalf of individuals and businesses, arguing that these agents must be verified, authorized and accountable.

A third priority is exposing the scale of global fraud and AI‑driven attacks, with Socure calling for greater data sharing to uncover cross‑border threat patterns.

“Socure has helped over 3,000 customers in 190 countries, and verifies more than 4.6 billion identity verification requests annually, helping to build trust and prevent fraud at an unprecedented scale,” Ayers added.

“We are honored to be a part of the World Economic Forum Unicorn Community to advance identity as critical global infrastructure and foster collaboration among government and industry leaders.”

cross-border data sharing | digital identity | digital trust | fraud prevention | Socure | World Economic Forum