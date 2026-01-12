Utah’s new liquor law mandates ID checks for every alcohol purchase

Utah’s new “100% ID” liquor law that took effect January 1 requires every customer to present an acceptable ID for every alcohol purchase, regardless of how old they look.

Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services (DABS) says the requirement applies across all establishments licensed to sell alcohol, not just bars, and the point is not simply age verification, but a new court-linked system meant to stop certain people from buying alcohol at all.

The driver behind the change is what the Legislature built into House Bill 437, a package of “interdicted person” amendments.

Under the new framework, courts can designate someone an “interdicted person,” a legal status that can follow certain serious alcohol-related driving outcomes such as an “extreme DUI.”

Once that designation is in place, the person is legally barred from being sold alcohol, and Utah’s Driver License Division issues a Utah ID or driver license with conspicuous wording across the top that reads, “no alcohol sale.”

DABS says the design is meant to enable a quick visual check at the point of sale, a goal that effectively necessitates universal ID verification because sellers cannot reliably identify interdicted IDs unless every customer is required to present identification.

The no alcohol sale identifier matters because the new law also tightens liability around sales to prohibited buyers.

The law spells out that a person may not sell, offer for sale, or furnish an alcoholic product to a known interdicted person, reinforcing the policy goal behind the universal check approach.

DABS notes that while the new law requires every alcohol purchaser to present identification, it does not uniformly require that identification to be electronically scanned, since scanning obligations vary based on the type of liquor license and the setting, particularly for entry into certain premises and service in designated bar areas.

Utah already had an ID-scanning regime on the books before this law. DABS’ public guidance notes that, in bars and bar areas in restaurants, a patron who appears to be younger than 35 has been subject to scanner-based checks.

Previously, if someone “clearly” appeared older than 35, they might not have been asked for ID at all. The new law removes that discretion for alcohol purchases by making ID presentation universal, so sellers can screen for interdicted IDs as well as age.

The new law also reveals why some privacy and data-handling questions follow ID scanning mandates.

It describes an electronic verification program and limits what the scanning technology should display to staff, such as name, age, ID number, birth date, gender, and status/expiration, while also directing security measures and stating that information obtained through scanning is retained by an applicable licensee for seven days after collection.

For customers and visitors, the immediate practical change is simple: carry an acceptable ID whenever you plan to buy alcohol in Utah. Period.

DABS lists acceptable identification as a valid passport, a valid U.S. driver’s license, a valid U.S. military ID with a photo and date of birth, or a valid U.S. state-issued identification card.

DABS also explicitly warns that a driving privilege card is not valid proof of age for alcohol sales.

Passports remain acceptable ID, but DABS notes an operational catch: passports won’t be modified to include an “interdicted” notation. That means the interdicted warning is specific to Utah-issued IDs and driver licenses, and staff are being told to look for the “no alcohol sale” language on Utah credentials when checking IDs.

On the ground, many bars and some businesses say they were already close to this practice, but universal carding has still produced friction, especially at places where customers were used to being recognized or waved through.

Utah Public Radio quoted Mark Lunt, who runs The Cache Bar and Grill and the Island Market in Logan, describing bars as environments where patrons “are kind of expecting” to be ID’d, while convenience-style settings can catch people off guard.

DABS has cautioned that the no alcohol sale notation on IDs is not retroactive, so the state expects few interdicted IDs at first as newly designated individuals begin receiving the redesigned credentials starting this month.

The system is designed to work at scale, even if the visible no alcohol sale cards may be rare early on.

Utah’s 100% ID law is less about catching minors than it is about turning every alcohol sale into a checkpoint for a new court ordered purchasing ban.

It is a policy choice that uses universal ID presentation to make a relatively small “interdicted person” population identifiable at the counter, while also expanding the everyday friction of buying a beer, cocktail, or bottle of wine anywhere in the state.

