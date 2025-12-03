Retailers turning to biometrics to speed up in-store age checks 

From Glasgow to Seoul to Moscow, retailers are embracing biometric and AI-powered age verification technologies to tighten compliance, protect minors and streamline customer experiences. A Premier convenience store in Glasgow has introduced automated age checks at its walk-in beer cave, South Korea’s mobile carriers have rolled out PASS ID payment to merge identity verification with transactions, and Russian retailer Magnit is piloting biometric systems at self-service checkouts.

The initiatives demonstrate a global trend of using digital identity solutions to balance convenience with compliance in the sale of age-restricted goods. A 50-page 2025 Digital Identity Verification Market Report and Buyers Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence details important trends, technologies, and considerations for organizations considering digital identity verification solutions, while the 2025 Online Age Assurance Market Report and Buyer’s Guide provides a detailed analysis of the market for online biometric age assurance including forecasts and a guide for buyers.

A Premier convenience store in Glasgow has introduced advanced age-verification technology at the entrance to its walk-in “beer cave” in a bid to prevent underage access and deter shoplifting. The implementation is a trend as retailers adopt age verification biometric technology.

Store owner Girish Jeeva, who has operated the outlet for three years, installed the beer cave about 18 months ago. Concerned about the number of schools and colleges nearby, he partnered with Innovative Technology (ITL) to strengthen age checks. The company’s MyCheckr system, already in use at tills for alcohol and tobacco sales, was extended to the beer cave in summer 2025.

The system uses AI-powered age estimation to control entry. Customers who appear over 25 gain automatic access, while those flagged as underage trigger alerts to staff via the MyConnect app. Staff can then request ID and remotely unlock the door if the customer is of legal age. All activity is logged digitally for compliance, though no images are stored.

Since installation, the store reports shoplifting has been eliminated, with the visible technology acting as a deterrent. Jeeva said the system also reduces pressure on staff, who often face confrontation when asking for ID. “ITL’s MyCheckr age estimation device at the entrance to the beer cave adds a new layer of security to our store,” Jeeva said. “Not only does it reinforce age restrictions and ensure responsible sales practices, but it also acts as a strong deterrent to potential shoplifters.”

The technology supports the UK’s Challenge 25 policy, which requires ID checks for anyone who appears under 25 when purchasing age-restricted products. ITL says the system provides frictionless access for legitimate customers, faster service at tills, and improved confidence for staff in enforcing age rules.

ITL has also upgraded its range of identity verification and age estimation products. MyCheckr, MyCheckr Mini and ICU Lite have been upgraded with faster age estimation, enhanced facial recognition, demographic insights and the ability to display video ads.

Korea’s mobile carriers launch PASS ID for retail payment and IDV

South Korea’s three major mobile carriers SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus have launched PASS ID payment, a new service that combines ID verification and payment in a single step.

The service allows customers to pre-register a digital ID, such as a resident registration card or driver’s license, along with a credit card in the PASS app. At checkout, scanning a QR code completes both age verification and card payment simultaneously.

Previously, customers at convenience stores or unmanned vending machines had to present a physical ID for age checks before making a separate payment. The carriers said the 15 million existing PASS digital ID users can begin using the new feature immediately by simply adding a card, without downloading another app. They expect the streamlined process to cut wait times and improve convenience, particularly during peak commuting hours and late-night purchases.

The system also offers protection for small business owners. Under revised enforcement decrees of the Food Sanitation Act and Youth Protection Act, businesses that sell alcohol or cigarettes to minors can avoid penalties if they can show evidence of an ID check. PASS ID payment automatically records verification electronically, providing documentation in case of disputes.

The service is being rolled out first at GS25 convenience stores nationwide through a partnership with GS Retail, and will also be applied to unmanned cigarette vending machines operated by Beaverworks, reports Chosun Biz. Payment and verification data are encrypted and transmitted via NICE Information and Telecommunication, the first value-added network operator to collaborate with the carriers on the project.

SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus plan to expand PASS ID payment to other areas requiring age or residency verification, including self-checkout counters at supermarkets, vending machines and tourist destinations.

Magnit pilots biometric age verification at self-service checkouts

Russian retailer Magnit has begun testing biometric age verification technology at self-service checkouts, aiming to streamline purchases of age-restricted goods and reduce the burden on store staff.

The service has been introduced in several neighborhood stores in Krasnodar, Moscow and St. Petersburg, with plans for phased expansion to other outlets. Self-service terminals have been equipped with cameras and upgraded software to integrate with the Unified Biometric System (UBS).

The project is being implemented in partnership with the Center for Biometric Technologies, operator of the state-run UBS. Customers with registered biometrics can use the service — either via the “Public Services Biometrics” app using an NFC-enabled passport, or confirmed in person at bank branches.

When a customer attempts to buy age-restricted products, the system sends a request to EBS to verify age. If the buyer is over 18, the transaction proceeds; if not, restricted items are automatically removed from the cart.

Vyacheslav Kubaev, Chief Digital Officer of Magnit Group, emphasized that the solution meets all information security requirements and complies with current legislation. Vladislav Povolotsky, who leads the Center for Biometric Technologies, said that the adoption of biometric technology guarantees accurate age verification while aligning with the law. Magnit has become the first retail chain to introduce this service, but according to Povolotsky similar solutions will appear “soon” in vending machines and online delivery platforms.

