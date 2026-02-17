Central Bank of Jordan approves Sanad digital ID for IDV purposes

There is a directive from the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) for all banking institutions in the country to accept the biometric digital ID for identity verification purposes.

According to the move, the digital ID which is accessed through the Sanad digital government platform can be used for transactions with banks in the place of physical ID cards. The Arab Bank had started accepting digital IDs for banking transactions since July last year.

In an announcement released on February 16, the CBJ said henceforth, the digital ID will serve as “an official and accredited means of verifying customer identity, acting as an equivalent alternative to the traditional personal ID when executing banking transactions and services.” The digital ID is powered by IrisGuard biometrics.

The apex bank noted that the move is in line with the government’s efforts aimed at automating and digitizing banking processes.

“It contributes to enhancing operational efficiency, simplifying procedures, and improving the customer experience, in addition to raising security and reliability levels in identity verification by using the latest accredited digital technologies,” the CBJ said of the digital ID.

The CBJ further explained that accepting the digital ID means that customers can complete their banking transactions easily and securely by presenting it without the need to show a traditional personal ID, and through secure digital verification mechanisms that ensure data integrity and protection.

This development, according to the CBJ, underscores its determination to continue working with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, and other important state institutions, to develop the country’s digital financial services ecosystem and contribute to the realization of the government’s comprehensive digital transformation vision.

Jordan is implementing a digital transformation program which intends to reach at least a million citizens with trusted digital services by 2028. The World Bank, which is the main financier, says the progress up until now is satisfactory, but there’s need for accelerated efforts.

By November last year, authorities said 80 percent of government services were accessible via the Sanad digital government application.

