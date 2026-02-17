FB pixel

Central Bank of Jordan approves Sanad digital ID for IDV purposes

Can be used for bank transactions in place of physical ID cards
| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services  |  Iris / Eye Recognition
Central Bank of Jordan approves Sanad digital ID for IDV purposes
 

There is a directive from the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) for all banking institutions in the country to accept the biometric digital ID for identity verification purposes.

According to the move, the digital ID which is accessed through the Sanad digital government platform can be used for transactions with banks in the place of physical ID cards. The Arab Bank had started accepting digital IDs for banking transactions since July last year.

In an announcement released on February 16, the CBJ said henceforth, the digital ID will serve as “an official and accredited means of verifying customer identity, acting as an equivalent alternative to the traditional personal ID when executing banking transactions and services.” The digital ID is powered by IrisGuard biometrics.

The apex bank noted that the move is in line with the government’s efforts aimed at automating and digitizing banking processes.

“It contributes to enhancing operational efficiency, simplifying procedures, and improving the customer experience, in addition to raising security and reliability levels in identity verification by using the latest accredited digital technologies,” the CBJ said of the digital ID.

The CBJ further explained that accepting the digital ID means that customers can complete their banking transactions easily and securely by presenting it without the need to show a traditional personal ID, and through secure digital verification mechanisms that ensure data integrity and protection.

This development, according to the CBJ, underscores its determination to continue working with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, and other important state institutions, to develop the country’s digital financial services ecosystem and contribute to the realization of the government’s comprehensive digital transformation vision.

Jordan is implementing a digital transformation program which intends to reach at least a million citizens with trusted digital services by 2028. The World Bank, which is the main financier, says the progress up until now is satisfactory, but there’s need for accelerated efforts.

By November last year, authorities said 80 percent of government services were accessible via the Sanad digital government application.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Identity fraud revs up in the automotive sector as purchases move online

Like most industries, the automotive sector is dealing with a spike in fraud. A survey snapshot released by identity provider…

 

DHS RIVR results suggest most ID document validation disastrously ineffective

The results of the identity document validation track within the 2025 Remote Identity Validation Rally are sobering. They indicate that…

 

DHS signals major expansion of biometric matching infrastructure

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued a Request for Information (RFI) seeking industry input on biometric matching software…

 

ROC impresses in NIST biometric age estimation benchmark, Shufti makes debut

Two new entrants to NIST’s Face Analysis Technology Evaluation (FATE) Age Estimation & Verification, one a debut and the other…

 

Online dating at risk as romance scams, deepfakes infiltrate platforms

Online dating sites are being flooded with deepfakes and AI content, making it hard for users to distinguish real matches…

 

Police Scotland plans LFR business case, consultation on the way to a decision: SPA

Police Scotland has not yet made a final decision on implementing live facial recognition (LFR) and has instead announced its…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events