DPGA report examines how digital public goods strengthen identity infrastructure

A new report explores how open-source digital public goods (DPGs) are reshaping national identity systems and broader digital public infrastructure (DPI).

The report argues that foundational systems for identity, payments and data exchange are increasingly viewed as public infrastructure. They’re critical to inclusive growth and effective governance, and within this shift DPGs, such as open-source software and open data, are playing a central role.

While adoption has accelerated, evidence of impact has been limited. This study responds by combining existing research with case studies from the Philippines, Kyrgyzstan and Rwanda.

Authored by Gordon LaForge and Akash Kapur with support from the Digital Public Goods Alliance (DPGA), the “Building Open Digital States: Country Case Studies on the Impact of DPGs for DPI” study examines how governments can use open platforms to reduce dependency on proprietary vendors and strengthen digital sovereignty.

The authors propose a framework for understanding the value of DPGs across four dimensions: economic, social, governance and political. Economic benefits include cost savings and reduced vendor lock-in; social value comes from expanding access to identity and financial services; governance gains include interoperability and anti-corruption; and political value lies in enhancing sovereignty and autonomy.

The report also highlights ecosystem effects such as trust in public systems and local innovation capacity, which often emerge over time. Country examples illustrate these dynamics. In the Philippines, open-source platforms like MOSIP and Mojaloop are helping reduce costs and expand financial inclusion, with PhilSys enabling millions to open bank accounts.

Kyrgyzstan’s X-Road–based Tunduk platform has saved citizens millions of hours by eliminating paper processes, while reinforcing control over national data and catalyzing fintech innovation. Rwanda’s long-term investment in DHIS2 and Mojaloop has strengthened health outcomes. It supported a data-driven COVID-19 response and positioned the country as a regional leader in digital identity and payments interoperability.

The report concludes that DPGs function as institution-building tools that reshape markets and strengthen governance. State capacity expands with their use. Lessons for policymakers include phased implementation, investment in local technical capacity and aligning incentives around interoperability.

As governments accelerate digital transformation, the authors argue that choices made today will shape digital ecosystems for decades. DPGs, they suggest, offer a credible pathway to building open, inclusive and resilient digital states — if they’re implemented strategically and supported by strong governance. The full report can be read here. ​

Article Topics

digital ID infrastructure | digital public goods | Digital Public Goods Alliance DPGA | digital public infrastructure | identity management | MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) | open source