Quebec to conduct public consultation on use of biometrics in digital identity

The Canadian province of Quebec has adopted a bill that lays the foundations for a national digital identity scheme.

Bill 82, “An Act respecting the national digital identity and amending other provisions,” assigns the Minister of Cybersecurity and Digital Technology the task of “acting as an official source of government digital data for the needs of the national digital identity” and “establishes the national digital identity register, which is a government digital data filing and communication system under the responsibility of the Minister.”

Moreover, “the Act also provides for a public consultation on the use of biometric characteristics in the national digital identity to allow the public to express their opinion on this issue.” The province’s data privacy laws have unique filing and consent requirements for the collection of biometric data.

Quebec’s digital strategy includes a commitment to roll out digital ID and a wallet program by 2028. The goal is to enable every person to have secure access to government services online, with a high level of trust in government attestations.

In the context of the new law, the national digital identity encompasses infrastructure to provide each individual with this access on a voluntary basis. Among other features, Quebec’s law codifies the ability to prove identity by disclosing only the personal information required for the requested service; to optimize the use of data already held by the government, to use digital certificates to access online public administration services; and to store digital certificates in an application on a mobile device (e.g. a wallet).

On the security side, there are new measures to defend against cyberattacks and cyberthreats, and the law entrusts the cybersecurity minister with “the responsibility of developing a set of means aimed at strengthening the digital sovereignty of the State, particularly with regard to sensitive government digital data.”

In a release, Minister of Cybersecurity and Digital Affairs Gilles Bélanger calls the adoption of the law “a major step in the digital transformation of the State.”

DIACC says legislation aligns with Pan-Canadian Trust Framework

The Digital ID & Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC) agrees. A statement from the organization says the law’s measures “align perfectly with DIACC’s Pan-Canadian Trust Framework and demonstrate a comprehensive approach to building trustworthy digital ecosystems.”

“The adoption of Bill 82 is a momentous achievement that positions Quebec at the forefront of digital identity innovation in Canada,” says Joni Brennan, President, DIACC. “This legislation embodies the core principles that DIACC has long championed: privacy, security, user control, and voluntary adoption. Quebec’s commitment to putting citizens in control of their personal information while enhancing access to government services sets a powerful example for jurisdictions across the country.”

In August, Canada’s Digital Governance Standards Institute (DGSI) adopted a new code of practice for digital identity based on the PCTF.

Article Topics

