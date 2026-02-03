FB pixel

Guyana pilots biometric teacher attendance system ahead of nationwide rollout

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Schools  |  Workforce Management
Guyana pilots biometric teacher attendance system ahead of nationwide rollout
 

There’s a biometric attendance pilot currently going on in some schools in Guyana, as the government is testing a system that will keep a check on teachers who stay away from classes without permission.

Launched recently by the Ministry of Education, the system aims to make sure students receive full lessons.

Education Minister Sonia Parag said in an interview to local news outlet News Room that the move is not a punitive measure, but one that intends to ensure accountability for teaching hours to avoid a situation of teachers being paid without effectively working.

The initiative comes after she noticed during a visit to a school at the beginning of the term that a dozen teachers were absent, nine of them without official permission.

Installed in select schools, the attendance system will record when teachers show up for duty and when they leave, and the real-time data collected will be made available to the Education ministry to better under attendance patterns. Adjustments are expected to be made after the pilot before a nationwide rollout in the months ahead, according to Parag.

The minister called on teachers to show commitment to their job, hailing the important role they play in shaping the future of the children entrusted to them.

“All I’m asking teachers to do is be present in your classroom and to deliver the curriculum. If we are investing in the education sector and investing in our children, they must be able to benefit from that system,” Parag said as quoted.

There’s a strong global growth projection for biometric attendance systems which are increasingly being adopted. Projections from Datainsightsmarket indicate that the market would reach $4.3 billion by 2032, driven mainly by the need for accuracy tracking, security, and efficiency in workplaces and schools.

The school attendance initiative is part of broader digital transformation efforts undertaken by Guyana. The country is also implementing Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) programs aimed at fully digitizing public services and easing access to the same.

These include a national digital ID system which is expected to be rolled out at scale in the second quarter of this year. Nearly 5,000 citizens are already enrolled for the digital ID as of last year.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Türkiye’s digital government gateway surpasses 68m registered users

Türkiye’s electronic government gateway, e-Devlet Kapısı, now counts 68,193,133 registered users, reports Daily Sabah. From its launch in 2008 the…

 

Billion Networks launches blockchain aid platform for Spanish Red Cross

The Spanish Red Cross has partnered with Billions Network, a decentralized proof of personhood (PoP) solution from Privado ID, to…

 

Apple acquires facial expression, detection specialist, co-founder linked to Face ID

Apple has splashed out on an Israeli start-up that specializes in understanding “silent speech.” The iPhone maker has made one…

 

ICE’s facial recognition app is new, but the NEC tech behind it is well known

The revelation that the Mobile Fortify app used by ICE to identify suspected immigration procedure violators, and increasingly protestors, uses…

 

NIST develops playbook for online use cases of digital credentials in financial services

In conversations about the accuracy of biometric technologies, one acronym is almost certain to come up. Testing and benchmarking by…

 

Better Identity Coalition wants to provide U.S. with rules for verifiable credentials

The U.S. is seeing a rise in digital identity initiatives: 16 states have so far rolled out Mobile driver’s licenses…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events