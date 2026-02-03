Guyana pilots biometric teacher attendance system ahead of nationwide rollout

There’s a biometric attendance pilot currently going on in some schools in Guyana, as the government is testing a system that will keep a check on teachers who stay away from classes without permission.

Launched recently by the Ministry of Education, the system aims to make sure students receive full lessons.

Education Minister Sonia Parag said in an interview to local news outlet News Room that the move is not a punitive measure, but one that intends to ensure accountability for teaching hours to avoid a situation of teachers being paid without effectively working.

The initiative comes after she noticed during a visit to a school at the beginning of the term that a dozen teachers were absent, nine of them without official permission.

Installed in select schools, the attendance system will record when teachers show up for duty and when they leave, and the real-time data collected will be made available to the Education ministry to better under attendance patterns. Adjustments are expected to be made after the pilot before a nationwide rollout in the months ahead, according to Parag.

The minister called on teachers to show commitment to their job, hailing the important role they play in shaping the future of the children entrusted to them.

“All I’m asking teachers to do is be present in your classroom and to deliver the curriculum. If we are investing in the education sector and investing in our children, they must be able to benefit from that system,” Parag said as quoted.

There’s a strong global growth projection for biometric attendance systems which are increasingly being adopted. Projections from Datainsightsmarket indicate that the market would reach $4.3 billion by 2032, driven mainly by the need for accuracy tracking, security, and efficiency in workplaces and schools.

The school attendance initiative is part of broader digital transformation efforts undertaken by Guyana. The country is also implementing Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) programs aimed at fully digitizing public services and easing access to the same.

These include a national digital ID system which is expected to be rolled out at scale in the second quarter of this year. Nearly 5,000 citizens are already enrolled for the digital ID as of last year.

