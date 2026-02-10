FB pixel

Hungarian border police explores contactless fingerprint scanning

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Fingerprint Recognition
Hungarian border police explores contactless fingerprint scanning
 

Hungarian border police are exploring the use of contactless biometric technology made by German startup IDloop in border control and law enforcement.

The research initiative between the company and Hungary’s Border Policing Innovation Program (HIP) will focus on how contactless fingerprint scanning can be applied in real-world environments, including for 3D data processing, rolled fingerprints and palm capture.

IDloop presented the technology at a forum organized by HIP in January, showcasing its 3D contactless fingerprint scanner and software platform designed for high-accuracy biometric enrollment and verification, CFS flats.

The product was first introduced in 2024 and is the world’s first 3D contactless fingerprint scanner certified by the FBI, according to the firm. The project was brought to market with the help of a European Commission grant of 10 million euros (US$10.6 million). Aside from border control, CFS flats can be used in biometric enrollment for ID documents and forensic applications.

IDloop is also collaborating on security projects with the German Federal Office for Information Security (Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik, BSI).

Hungary is also investing more funds into surveilling its borders. The police have earmarked nearly 4.8 billion Hungarian forints (US$15.1 million) for reconnaissance devices and systems to monitor its Schengen external borders with Serbia and Ukraine. This includes fixed and mobile  electro-optical surveillance systems.

The funding comes from a non-reimbursable grant from the European Commission’s Border Management and Visa Policy Instrument (BMVI), Hungary Today reports.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Entrust integration into Google Cloud aims to advance IDV innovation

Entrust has announced a strategic collaboration with Google to accelerate innovation in identity verification and AI-driven security, according to a…

 

Modveon raises $10M for ‘identity-first’ OS to support verified transactions

Modveon, which offers a verified operating system for governments and private citizens, has raised 10 million dollars in seed funding….

 

Philippines national ID authentication services improve social protection, G2P transactions

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) convened social protection organizations to look at how the country’s national ID system can streamline…

 

Estonia e-Residency generates €125M in 2025, remote biometric IDV could add millions more

Estonia is reporting a record year for its e-Residency program, with the European country raking in 124.9 million euros (US$148.8…

 

Philippines social media identity verification proposal draws rights criticism

A handful of Asian governments are thinking about – or have rolled out – identity verification for social media users,…

 

Canada and Sri Lanka collaborate on AI policy development

A critical bilateral discussion between Canada and Sri Lanka recently took place, with the participation of key officials aimed at…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events