One Identity, Signicat, IDnow expand leadership bench

The digital identity sector is experiencing rapid enterprise adoption, evolving regulatory frameworks and intensifying fraud challenges. Providers are strengthening their leadership ranks with seasoned executives who bring experience in finance, operations, compliance and market expansion. However, not all is well with human identity network contributor Tools for Humanity as senior staff exit.

One Identity appoints Michael Henricks as CFO and COO

One Identity has named Michael Henricks its new Chief Financial and Operating Officer. The role combines financial oversight with operational responsibilities as the firm continues to expand.

“As One Identity accelerates its growth, the addition of a Chief Financial and Operating Officer will strengthen how we plan, operate, and invest across the business,” says Praerit Garg, CEO of One Identity.

“As identity security becomes fundamental to how organizations operate, our focus is on making it simpler, more resilient, and easier to deploy at scale. Michael brings deep experience guiding companies through periods of rapid growth, operational change, and complexity. His leadership will be critical as we continue to serve and delight our customers worldwide.”

Henricks has more than three decades experience in technology, business and financial services. He previously held senior roles at private equity-backed and technology-driven companies, most recently serving as CEO and earlier CFO at Momentive Software.

In his new role, Henricks will oversee global finance operations, strategic planning and operational efficiency. His remit extends beyond traditional CFO duties to include integration of financial and operational strategy.

The appointment comes as One Identity reports a growing global customer base, supporting more than 11,000 organizations and managing over 500 million identities. The company is positioning itself to address increasing demand for secure identity solutions across enterprise environments. The firm also recently appointed Gihan Munasinghe as Chief Technology Officer.

Ray Ryan to lead Signicat’s UK expansion

Signicat has appointed Ray Ryan as UK Country Manager, reflecting the company’s focus on the UK market where identity fraud costs impact 22 percent of businesses’ annual revenue. Ryan will oversee digital identity lifecycle services from London, and report to Joakim Harging, Chief Enterprise Nordics & UK and GCSS.

“Ray’s mission is to build on our strong foundation here and establish Signicat as the trusted digital identity partner for any UK company looking to operate securely and efficiently, both at home and across Europe,” says Harging.

Ryan brings over 25 years of experience in regtech and fintech, including roles at PassFort and ComplyAdvantage, with expertise in fraud prevention, KYC and digital onboarding. His remit includes helping UK firms manage complex identity verification requirements, adapt to upcoming regulations such as eIDAS 2.0 and AMLR, and prepare for initiatives like BritCard.

Former Ukrainian Deputy Minister joins IDnow

IDnow has appointed Liudmyla Rabchynska as Director of Global Regulatory and Government Affairs. From Munich, Germany she will focus on European regulatory developments like eIDAS 2.0, digital identity wallets and cooperation with governments.

“I’m thrilled to join IDnow at a time when Europe is redefining digital identity through eIDAS 2.0 and the EUDI Wallet,” Rabchynska says.

“These changes bring both challenges and opportunities, and I am excited to contribute my experience to help IDnow stay ahead of regulatory developments, deepen cooperation with authorities, and ensure that innovation and compliance go hand in hand.”

Rabchynska previously served as Ukraine’s Deputy Minister for Digital Transformation, where she helped launch Diia, the country’s digital ID and services platform used by over 22 million Ukrainians.

She also has more than a decade of private-sector experience in legal and regulatory roles. At IDnow, she will oversee engagement with regulators and support compliance with frameworks such as AMLR and the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet.

Sam Altman’s Tools for Humanity sees senior staff exits

The company behind biometric crypto project World, which is better known for an eye-scanning Orb that has fallen afoul of multiple regulators worldwide, is having trouble with talent.

Senior figures are exiting Tools for Humanity, with a report from Business Insider painting a picture of serial departures. In recent months, multiple senior staff and two executives have left the Sam Altman-founded start-up.

The company’s Chief Information Security Officer and Chief Architect, Adrian Ludwig, concluded a two-year stretch, having brought experience from stints at Alphabet and Adobe. Chief Legal and Privacy Officer, Damien Kieran, has also left, finishing a year-and-a-half period in the role. Kieran previously worked as chief privacy officer at Twitter before departing following Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform.

Tools for Humanity has seen a wave of senior staff departures in recent months, including leaders in protocol research, people operations, talent, and compliance. A former employee noted that the company’s data protection officer left in November, while the head of device product and a recently hired lawyer also submitted resignations, according to Business Insider.

In response, CEO Alex Blania acknowledged the leadership changes in an internal Slack message, announcing five interim appointments across market operations, partnerships, people, legal, and protocol. Blania emphasized that only employees demonstrating “exceptional impact, commitment, extreme work ethic, and mission alignment” would thrive at the company, adding that those unable to meet such standards might not find it the right place to be.

Departing staff have pointed to cultural and leadership challenges as contributing factors. A company spokesperson told Business Insider that each departure was unique and wished former colleagues well, while stressing that the team remains focused on its mission of helping humanity distinguish between AI and humans online.

The leadership shake‑up comes as Blania and co‑founder Sam Altman shift attention to a new venture, Merge Labs, which is developing brain‑computer interface technology.

