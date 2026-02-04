Socure targets simpler IDV for gov’t agencies with SocureGov RiskOS

Government agencies are tasked with combating ever more sophisticated fraud while having limited budgets. Some are experiencing the winds of digital transformation, with data and systems interoperability and national digital ID implementation.

Socure is now aiming its solutions at this sector with the new Socure for Government (SocureGov) RiskOS. The platform for global identity and risk decisioning is FedRAMP Moderate authorized and purpose-built to help public sector organizations, according to Socure.

“Fraud is no longer a peripheral issue for government — it’s a core operational and public trust challenge,” says Matt Thompson, president and COO of Socure. “SocureGov RiskOS gives public sector leaders the tools they need to make faster, smarter decisions, adapt to evolving threats in real time, and protect critical programs.”

RiskOS is designed to consolidate identity and fraud management into a single system. It provides one connection point with built-in integrations and workflows that can reduce the demands on smaller technical teams.

“SocureGov RiskOS provides agencies with a unified, real-time platform to manage identity, fraud, and program integrity without adding friction or complexity,” says Jordan Burris, head of public sector at Socure. “As fraudsters scale their operations with AI, government leaders need tools that restore speed, accountability, and confidence so they can protect public programs and deliver services people rely on.”

The system allows decision processes to be adjusted as regulations, standards or fraud patterns change, without requiring a full rebuild. It also produces outcomes that are explainable, showing the reasons why an individual is approved, flagged or asked for more information, which supports auditing and review processes. By routing identity and fraud decisions through one endpoint, RiskOS standardizes activities such as onboarding, account takeover prevention and payment risk management.

Socure was among international leaders recently as it was invited to join the World Economic Forum’s Unicorn Community, an invite-only network of private high-growth firms valued at over $1 billion. Socure CEO Johnny Ayers attended the WEF Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters a couple weeks ago, where he focused on the need to secure emerging borderless financial systems with robust identity risk assessment.

