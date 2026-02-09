Sri Lanka digital ID launching in Q3 this year

The Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity (SL-UDI) project, funded by a LKR 10.4 billion grant from the Government of India, aims to modernize the country’s digital infrastructure and will be launched by Q3 2026.

A Digital Economy Ministry official told Biometric Update that this is part of a broader move to revolutionize access to public services and drive inclusive digital growth.

The project utilizing India’s Modular Open-Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) and will include biometric data such as facial, fingerprint, and iris scans for unique identity verification along with an “e-Locker” mobile app for digital service delivery, while being managed by a local Sri Lankan service provider after initial setup by an Indian firm.

Five Indian firms have been shortlisted, including Infosys Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Protean e-Gov Technologies Ltd, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. and Bharat Electronics Ltd.

The SL-UDI is a critical component in advancing Sri Lanka’s digital economy, which seeks integration of existing e-NIC and demographic data by 2030.

All data capture will be managed solely by the Department for Registration of Persons, with biometric or personal data collected only once the system is fully controlled locally. A security audit by Sri Lanka CERT will precede activation. Sri Lanka’s current physical National Identity Card (NIC) has long served as the primary means of identification. However, with global trends moving toward secure, scalable digital identity solutions, the Ministry is now embracing a modern, tech-driven alternative.

Some plans for expanding 4G/5G networks and establishing “Virtual Special Economic Zones” to enhance tech exports are part of this strategy. More than 91% of mobile connections are classified as broadband (3G, 4G, or 5G) in the country. A Telecommunications Regulatory Commission official said that mobile download speeds have shown significant improvements, rising to over 45 Mbps in Sri Lanka as of last year.

