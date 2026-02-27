US Army renews Clearview AI facial recognition contract for special operations

The U.S. Army’s 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne) has awarded Clearview AI a new contract for its facial recognition software, continuing a subscription that began last year and formalizing the command’s reliance on the controversial platform for intelligence support.

Procurement records show the Mission and Installation Contracting Command at Fort Bragg issued Solicitation W9124726QA005 on Thursday for five Clearview AI software licenses, with a base period running from March 20, 2026, to March 19, 2027, with options that could extend the subscription through March 2030.

The associated justification memorandum characterizes the requirement as a follow-on rather than a new start, indicating that Clearview AI has already been in use within 1st Special Forces Command and that leadership determined the capability should be renewed.

The 2026 action builds directly on an earlier 2025 $75,000 contract for Clearview AI licenses tied to 1st Special Forces Command headquarters at Fort Bragg. That prior purchase order established a one-year subscription beginning in March 2025.

What began in 2025 as a one-year license for five users has now been extended into a potential four-year commitment.

The new contract picks up as that initial period concludes, maintaining the same five-seat footprint and converting what appears to have been an initial deployment into a multi-year program of record.

The Army executed the 2026 award as a brand name procurement. In its memorandum limiting competition, the contracting activity cites federal acquisition regulation authority for brand name acquisitions and states that Clearview AI is the only product capable of meeting the command’s operational requirements.

The justification describes Clearview AI as “sole source facial recognition software” that parses social media photos and enables users to identify potential subjects and victims across diverse sources.

It further asserts that without Clearview AI, the Department of Defense “cannot rapidly analyze vast amounts of facial data,” making it more difficult to identify high-value targets at the accuracy levels required by the 1st Special Forces Command.

The contract’s “salient characteristics” attachment outlines the technical parameters the Army considers essential.

The contract documentation requires Clearview to provide access to a database of approximately 50 billion images and to meet an accuracy threshold of at least 98 percent.

It also specifies compliance with law enforcement sensitive information protections, Transport Layer Security encryption, SOC 2 Type II certification, and annual penetration testing.

Although the award covers only five licenses, the inspection and acceptance location is listed as 1st Special Forces Command headquarters at Fort Bragg, suggesting centralized use within an intelligence or analytical element rather than broad distribution to operational detachments.

That limited seat count indicates a focused capability, likely to support analysts involved in targeting, network mapping, or intelligence preparation of an operational environment.

For a special operations headquarters, such a capability can help identify unknown individuals appearing in propaganda videos, group photographs, or captured digital media.

It can also assist in vetting partner forces, attributing online personas to real-world actors, and mapping relationships among adversary networks operating in both physical and digital spaces.

The Army’s justification explicitly links the software to identifying “high-value targets,” underscoring its role in the early stages of the targeting cycle.

In special operations doctrine, a high-value target is not simply a prominent figure but an individual whose removal or disruption would significantly degrade an adversary’s operational capacity.

Rapid facial identification can accelerate the process of turning an unknown face in an image into a named individual whose role in a network can then be assessed through additional intelligence sources.

The continuation of Clearview AI from 2025 into a structured, option-bearing contract in 2026 reflects a broader trend of incorporating commercial open source intelligence tools into military targeting workflows.

Rather than relying solely on government-owned biometric systems populated through formal enrollment processes, 1st Special Forces Command is leveraging a privately maintained, Internet-scale image index to supplement its analytical toolkit.

At the same time, Clearview AI has faced sustained scrutiny from privacy advocates and regulators over its practice of scraping billions of images without the consent of the individuals depicted.

By framing the requirement as a follow-on and emphasizing security certifications and compliance standards, the Army appears to be signaling both operational necessity and risk mitigation.

The new award confirms that Clearview AI is no longer an experimental add-on for 1st Special Forces Command, but rather an established component of its intelligence support architecture, tied directly to the identification of individuals deemed operationally significant in the environments where U.S. special operations forces operate.

