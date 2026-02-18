Veriff boosts KYC, fraud prevention capabilities with Data Zoo integration

Identity verification platform Veriff is integrating Data Zoo’s data capabilities, allowing its customers to check real-time information from authoritative global sources for fraud prevention and regulatory compliance.

Veriff serves financial companies such as Western Union, marketplaces such as Instacart and Uber, and dating platform Bumble. The Estonia-founded firm says its verification volumes tripled in 2025, driven by a rise in synthetic identity fraud and deepakes.

Adding Data Zoo’s data layer through a single API will further boost its capabilities. The Australian verification firm holds authoritative data from more than 40 countries and integrates into orchestration workflows that require Know Your Customer (KYC) identity checks, the two companies explain in a release. The additional data, provided to Veriff through a single API, strengthens identity decisions, match rates and compliance, they say.

“Fraud is moving faster and becoming more adaptive, which means identity verification must do the same,” says Gabriel Barbabela, lead growth product manager at Veriff. “By integrating authoritative data from Data Zoo, we’re strengthening our trust infrastructure to help businesses verify more honest users, stay compliant and deliver low-friction experiences at a global scale.”

Veriff has had a busy 2025, expanding across Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific and achieving profitability. The company started the current year by announcing the acquisition of Know Your Business (KYB) provider Vespia.

The firm has recently released its 2026 Identity Fraud Report. Veriff’s Ira Bondar and Geo Jolly will break down the current threat landscape and sophisticated AI attacks in a webinar organized by Biometric Update on Wednesday, February 25th.

