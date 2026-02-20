Vouchsafe integrates Innovatrics biometrics and liveness to secure thin-file fallbacks

UK-based identity verification provider Vouchsafe has integrated biometric technology from Innovatrics, which has previously invested in the firm through its incubator.

Vouchsafe serves regulated companies such as financial services firms, employers, and housing providers, enabling Know Your Customer (KYC) and compliance checks. The company has developed a unique offering in the identity verification market by allowing individuals without a recognized government ID or who fail the process. Approximately 11 million people in the UK do not own a photo ID, the company notes.

The firm has developed a biometric vouching service that allows a trusted referee with the right documents to perform KYC themselves and then vouch for an individual. During the process, the company assigns a risk score to each ID and performs background checks against credit files, telecommunications data, sanctions and watchlists.

Vouchsafe says this type of identity verification accounts for around one-fifth of verifications. The vouching service has been certified for the UK’s Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) by the Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS).

Innovatrics will provide support for document capture, face verification and liveness detection. Vouchsafe is integrating the technology as a white-label setup, replacing Amazon Rekognition.

“We know it will be a long time before every user has a digital ID or wallet, so strong alternatives still matter,” says the company’s CEO, Chloe Coleman. “Innovatrics has been a key partner in building those best-in-class fallbacks while we navigate what comes next.”

​Last year, Vouchsafe announced a £1 million (US$1.3 million) pre-seed funding round, led by Bethnal Green Ventures (BVG) and supported by Innovatrics’ startup incubator, Biometric Ventures.

Coleman discussed digital literacy and inclusive technology in a recent episode of The Trust Files.

