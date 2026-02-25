W3C launches group to tackle supply chain fraud with VCs

A new initiative has been launched under the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) to advance decentralized, verifiable data standards in global supply chains.

The Verifiable Supply Chain Community Group will focus on implementing W3C’s Verifiable Credentials (VC) ecosystem and related protocols to strengthen trust, reduce fraud and improve efficiency across multi-party industrial networks.

The group’s remit includes developing industry-specific data profiles for sectors such as pharmaceuticals, automotive, food and beverage, critical minerals and luxury goods. These profiles turn regulatory and business requirements into verifiable data formats.

The goal is enabling cryptographically secure proofs of origin and custody, compliance and sustainability, with interoperability a core focus. The group plans to produce toolkits and specifications to bridge verifiable credential systems with existing standards.

These include GS1 EPCIS, ISO frameworks, and regulatory regimes including the EU’s Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) and Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). Certification guidelines and trust frameworks will also be established to ensure governance and accountability for organizations issuing and consuming supply chain claims.

Deliverables include reusable industry blueprints and interoperability software. It also includes trust framework templates and business implementation guides. Success will be measured by adoption in production networks, references in supply chain software, along with recognition by regulators or standards bodies.

The group operates as a downstream adopter of the Universal Object Reference Architecture Community Group (UORA CG), tailoring its technical specifications to supply chain contexts. UORA CG was formally proposed on February 3, 2026 by Amir Hameed Mir — founder of Sirraya Labs and researcher in decentralized systems — with support from several contributors. W3C’s hosting does not imply endorsement, and the group must now appoint a chair to oversee its work.

Those interested in joining the Verifiable Supply Chain Community Group can find more information here, along with advice on how to get started in a new group. To join the new group, a W3C account is required but a W3C membership is not mandatory.

The initiative reflects growing momentum to embed verifiable credential standards into supply chain management, aligning digital identity principles with industrial data exchange. For example, the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) and the IOTA Foundation partnered to make it easier and safer for businesses to prove who they are when involved in international trade transactions.

The partnership is developing how the Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) and the verifiable LEI (vLEI) can bring secure, verifiable digital identity to global supply chains. GLEIF will integrate its system of unique and verifiable IDs for companies with the IOTA’s distributed ledger technology, which is a secure and decentralized way to record and share data.

