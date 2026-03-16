FB pixel

Biometric IDV startup raises $1M, opens US operations and launches anti-fraud suite

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Biometric IDV startup raises $1M, opens US operations and launches anti-fraud suite
 

Toronto-founded biometric identity verification startup deepidv has closed a $1 million seed funding round, expanded its operations to San Francisco and launched a suite of what it calls advanced fraud detection tools.

The funds will be invested in deepidv’s ongoing product development, expanding its go-to-market operations across the U.S. and adding to its engineering and sales teams in Toronto, San Francisco and Dallas, according to a company announcement.

The company provides both online and in-person identity verification, real-time document authentication, biometric matching with active liveness detection, facial age estimation, address and background checks, deepfake detection and a set of AML tools such as PEP and sanctions list screening. deepidv also offers continuous monitoring and code-free verification workflow orchestration. Real-time transaction risk scoring delivers responses in less than 150 milliseconds, the company says.

For in-person identity verification, deepidv offers a tablet-like biometric device. The deepcam is designed for use in retail locations, gyms, cannabis dispensaries, casinos and bank branches, providing biometric authentication, age verification and face search functions.

Founder and CEO Shawn-Marc Melo says the funding round gives deepidv the runway to serve customers across North America. The announcement specifically refers to businesses in financial services, proptech, hospitality and online gaming.

“Our fraud suite is purpose-built to counter these threats with AI that’s trained specifically to detect AI-generated content” says deepidv CTO Omar Tahir. “We’re not retrofitting old technology — we’re building from the ground up for a post-deepfake world.”

The founding team behind deepidv has existed startups twice previously, according to the announcement. The company’s board of directors consists of Melo, Tahir and Croatian-Canadian businessman Robert Herjavec, who is best known for his role on television’s Shark Tank.

“We believe every person will eventually have a personal AI agent, and every AI agent will need a verified identity,” Melo adds. “deepidv is building the trust infrastructure for that future. This seed round is step one.”

The international biometric identity verification market is expected to reach $18.3 billion by 2027, according to the 2025 Digital Identity Verification Market Report and Buyers Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

EU to vote on banning sexualized deepfakes after X’s Grok backlash

EU lawmakers will vote on a ban on AI systems generating sexualized deepfakes this Wednesday, following outrage over images that…

 

Mozambique sets up agency to spearhead its digital transformation ambitions

A dedicated national agency is now in place to steer Mozambique’s digital transformation plan. It was approved following deliberations during…

 

AWS maps out ‘practical digital sovereignty’ as global debate intensifies

Digital identity sovereignty is a complex issue with a variety of answers. Practical concerns around security and cost — and…

 

New $137M initiative to enable digital service access for millions in three ECOWAS nations

The second phase of a project dubbed Western Africa Regional Digital Integration Program (WARDIP) aims to support the expansion of…

 

Closing the identity gap: Modernizing the driver license lifecycle

Jim Marsh, President and Managing Director of Veridos America outlines a practical path for government authorities to strengthen the driver…

 

Ambitious biometrics projects need clear roles for success

Biometrics technology development has long been the fixed domain of experts, and while public bodies like NIST have played a…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events