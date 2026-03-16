Closing the identity gap: Modernizing the driver license lifecycle

Jim Marsh, President and Managing Director of Veridos America outlines a practical path for government authorities to strengthen the driver license lifecycle without discarding what already works – enhancing security, improving service delivery, and preparing for digital identity in a measured, interoperable way.

The evolving role of the driver license in modern identity systems

Across the United States, the driver license continues to serve as one of the most trusted and widely used forms of identity. It enables residents to verify who they are, access government and financial services, and increasingly participate in emerging digital identity ecosystems. Yet the agencies responsible for issuing and managing these credentials face growing operational complexity. Rising fraud attempts, shifting regulatory expectations, staffing shortages, and the push for digital‑first services are stretching traditional processes.

Leadership priorities: Wait times, staffing, budget

Modernization succeeds when it advances the outcomes that matter most to leadership and residents alike: shorter wait times at high-volume offices, smoother online and in-person renewals, and resilient operations despite staffing constraints and budget pressure. The approach described here favors quick, incremental wins that deliver visible value in months, not years – for example, reducing avoidable return visits through real-time evidence guidance, trimming manual reviews with automated validations, and lowering reissuance costs by improving enrollment integrity up front.

Operational reality: 50 States – 50 different systems

Operational reality matters: fifty states, territories, and the District of Columbia operate under different statutes, funding cycles, and technical baselines – from modern cloud platforms to long-lived mainframe environments. The path described here is designed to meet states where they are, integrating with existing systems through stable interfaces and phasing in capabilities that deliver the highest value first.

From legacy workflows to lifecycle thinking

For many decades, identity management in DMVs was centered around a largely physical, in‑person process. Applicants presented documents at a counter, staff manually reviewed evidence, and a physical card was produced on‑site or centrally. While this model has served states well, new challenges have emerged that were never anticipated when these workflows were designed. Citizens expect faster and more convenient services, including digital options. Fraud networks have become increasingly sophisticated. And the need for clear auditability, interoperability, and resilience has grown significantly. Modernization, therefore, is not about replacing established systems – it is about reinforcing and extending them so they continue to meet today’s expectations.

Strengthening identity at the point of enrollment

The most effective place to begin strengthening the identity lifecycle is enrollment. If inaccurate or fraudulent identity data enters the system, every downstream process – from issuance to renewal – becomes significantly more vulnerable. Modern enrollment practices bring together document authentication, biographic data capture, and biometric modalities such as face or fingerprints to ensure that each person is represented once and accurately. Automated validation rules can help staff and residents meet evidentiary requirements consistently, reducing repeat visits and eliminating avoidable errors. When paired with an Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS), enrollment becomes even more resilient: attempts to obtain multiple identities can be detected early, preventing long‑term fraud and reducing manual review burdens.

Improving decision quality through consistent validation

Standardizing decision quality is equally important. Automated rule engines can support staff by guiding them through consistent, auditable steps while ensuring that required evidence is present and compliant. This not only improves the experience for residents – who benefit from higher first‑time‑pass rates – but also helps DMVs reduce backlogs and improve throughput. Additionally, structured workflows and role‑based approvals help mitigate insider risk by making processes transparent, traceable, and repeatable. Importantly, these capabilities can be introduced as modular components that integrate with legacy host systems, avoiding the need for costly and disruptive system replacements.

Strong governance and standards alignment

Strong governance supports every step of the modernization journey. Alignment with established frameworks – such as AAMVA DL/ID standards, REAL ID requirements where applicable, and recognized principles for digital identity, privacy, and data protection – helps ensure that improvements remain durable, auditable, and compliant. Governance also ensures that modernization initiatives respect statutory constraints, safeguard resident data appropriately, and maintain transparency for oversight bodies. By grounding each enhancement in well‑understood regulatory and policy expectations, agencies can modernize with confidence and minimize implementation risk.

Securing the physical credential supply chain

Physical credential production remains a backbone of identity issuance in every state, even as digital credentials emerge. Strengthening supply‑chain visibility for card stock and other consumables, including real‑time tracking and chain‑of‑custody documentation, helps prevent unauthorized production and stream-lines audits. When production, issuance, and destruction events are logged with full traceability, program integrity improves while operational risk declines. These improvements do not alter the resident experience – but they substantially enhance the security posture of the issuing authority.

Advancing toward digital identity: A pragmatic path to mDL adoption

Digital identity, and in particular the mobile driver license (mDL), is gaining momentum across the country. However, successful adoption requires an incremental, standards‑based approach. States can begin with targeted pilots for defined user groups, expand gradually to statewide voluntary programs, and onboard relying parties – such as government offices or transportation authorities – through structured acceptance guidelines. Interoperability is essential: mDL ecosystems must support open standards, avoid vendor lock‑in, and ensure that residents can selectively share information securely and privately. Just as importantly, digital credentials should complement, not replace, physical cards to ensure accessibility for all residents.

Building cybersecurity and operational resilience

Cybersecurity and operational resilience now shape the expectations of oversight bodies, legislatures, and CIOs. A Zero‑Trust approach across enrollment, production, issuance, and digital identity services helps limit vulnerabilities and preserve trust. Secure key management, separation of duties, multi‑site redundancy, and well‑tested disaster‑recovery procedures ensure that services remain available even during adverse events. Comprehensive audit trails – covering both physical and digital interactions – help agencies respond to investigations efficiently and maintain program credibility.

Measuring progress through clear, resident-focused outcomes

Every state begins this journey from a different starting point. Many DMVs operate stable, long‑lived systems that continue to fulfill core functions reliably. Modernization should therefore be phased and adaptive. Deduplication capabilities can be introduced first, followed by automated validation, then modular workflows, and eventually digital identity components. Each step can include measurable performance targets – such as shorter wait times, higher first‑time‑pass rates, reduced manual reviews, or faster audit cycles – so that progress is visible and resident‑focused. The goal is not transformation for its own sake, but structured evolution that reinforces trust and improves operational outcomes.

A phased one‑year roadmap for lifecycle modernization

A one‑year roadmap can make these improvements tangible. In the first quarter, agencies can establish baseline metrics and implement quick wins, such as digitizing card stock inventory and introducing early validation rules. By mid‑year, an ABIS pilot for new applications and reinstatements can demonstrate measurable fraud‑prevention benefits. Later in the year, a controlled mDL pilot can begin, supported by governance frameworks and relying‑party guidance. Cyber‑resilience exercises – including continuity‑of‑operations tests – can then help agencies refine procedures and set the foundation for ongoing improvement cycles.

Closing the identity gap with an incremental, trust-driven approach

Ultimately, closing the identity gap requires a balanced approach – one that strengthens enrollment quality, increases validation consistency, protects the credential supply chain, introduces digital identity gradually and interoperably, and enhances cybersecurity across the lifecycle. By taking incremental, evidence‑driven steps, authorities can reduce bottlenecks, improve service delivery, and protect the integrity of the identity ecosystem while respecting budget, system constraints, and the diverse needs of residents.

About the author

Jim Marsh is the President and Managing Director of Veridos America, a joint venture between Giesecke+Devrient and Bundesdruckerei. The company supplies governments and authorities with tailor-made complete solutions for secure identification. For more information, please visit www.veridos.com.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | digital identity | driver's license | Giesecke & Devrient (G+D) | identity document | mDL (mobile driver's license) | United States | Veridos