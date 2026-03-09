FB pixel

IDnow adopts AI‑powered contact center platform to handle growing IDV volumes

Identity verification provider IDnow has selected Bright Pattern’s AI‑driven contact center platform to support more than one million video‑based identifications per month across Europe. This replaces its previous contact center infrastructure.

IDnow, which verifies over 115 million identities annually for more than 600 clients and 215 issuing authorities, said the move is intended to strengthen its ability to manage high‑volume, real‑time identity checks in multiple countries and languages.

“Trust is becoming the most valuable currency in the digital economy,” says Benjamin Stetter, VP Workforce Management at IDnow. “Bright Pattern gives us the flexibility and intelligence to scale secure identity verification globally — something our previous contact center environment simply could not support.”

The company’s operations rely heavily on video‑based workflows, which traditional voice‑centric systems have struggled to support. Bright Pattern’s platform integrates with IDnow’s proprietary video identification technology and introduces AI‑based routing and orchestration for both video sessions and non‑video tasks.

According to the companies, the deployment enables scenario‑based skill routing, converts video identification tasks into standard contact‑center items and supports more than 650 agents operating across several countries.

The shift also consolidates IDnow’s operations, bringing seven separate locations into a single private cloud. The company reports a 25 percent reduction in maintenance costs alongside expanded routing capabilities.

Bright Pattern, which provides cloud‑based contact center software, serves more than 500 customers in 30 countries. “IDnow had a clear requirement: scale mission-critical identification with sophisticated routing, while avoiding the limits of traditional channels,” says Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern.

“With an AI-ready contact center foundation, Bright Pattern enabled IDnow to scale internationally and fully replace its prior environment.”

IDnow recently appointed Liudmyla Rabchynska as Director of Global Regulatory and Government Affairs. Rabchynska previously served as Ukraine’s Deputy Minister for Digital Transformation. From Munich, Germany she will focus on European regulatory developments like eIDAS 2.0, digital identity wallets and cooperation with governments.

