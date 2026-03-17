Latvia faces digital ID disruption as 400,000 cards risk losing e-signature validity

If nothing is done, almost 400,000 national ID cards in Latvia may not be valid for digital signature transactions by June, and the government says it is bent on finding a solution to the problem.

According to Latvian Public Media, the concerned cards, which were issued between 2019 and 2022, contain a microchip model whose certification is set to expire by that date. The supplier had announced in 2022 that it would discontinue support and certification for it.

Another issue relates to changes in European digital identity regulations. It would be recalled that since 2024, the EU Digital Identity Regulations (eIDAS) have provided that the certification for qualified electronic signature creation devices (QSCD) is valid for only five years, half the validity period of the Latvian ID card. The concern in Latvia is that any failure to recertify the ID card chips, which are set to expire in June, will breach the requirements of the EU regulations.

Latvians rely heavily on digital signature transactions. The country became the first to recognize Ukrainian e-signatures, facilitating transactions for Ukrainians living in Latvia. With over 18 million e-signature users in the country in 2025 and more than seven million of them relying on ID cards, the issue appears critical.

Withdrawing and replacing the affected cards is not an option for the government, as authorities estimate that such a move could cost around 11 million euros (US$12.6 million).

As part of the search for a solution, the Office of Citizenship and Migration Affairs (PMLP) has announced that it is considering legislation that would keep these cards valid for digital signature transactions even without EU-level certification.

Meanwhile, authorities are urging cardholders to activate the mobile e-signature service, which does not require the use of their ID cards. At the moment, the government is hoping for a last-minute legal or technical fix to avoid disrupting millions of digital signature transactions.

The Latvian government discussed the idea of setting up a new national ID issuance system last year.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, the envisaged system is estimated to cost 10 million euros, with more than two-thirds of the funds coming from the European Union, per Latvian Public Media. Reports say the new system is expected to be in place in four years’ time.

Veridos extended its partnership with Latvia in 2022 for biometric passport production, and X Infotech is said to be the provider of the country’s digital ID personalization software.

Article Topics

digital ID | e-ID | eIDAS | electronic-signature | Latvia | national ID