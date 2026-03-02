Liveness, continuous authentication helps businesses meet tightening AML rules

Regtech providers have announced a series of launches and distribution deals to help with the specific identity verification needs of regulated businesses in different jurisdictions and sectors.

Businesses in financial services and adjacent sectors are facing tightening anti-money laundering rules which emphasize a combination of biometric liveness detection, up-to-date data and continuous authentication.

Sumsub launches real-time video KYC, platform-native AI agent

Sumsub has launched a video KYC capability for real-time identification recordings that enables business in Spain to complete onboarding processes aligned with the regulations set by Spanish anti-money laundering authority SEPBLAC.

Identity document validation and liveness detection are carried out in real-time, according to the company announcement. The real-time recording capability has been reviewed by an independent third-party, and creates an auditable data trail to support AML compliance by financial services, crypto, payments and trading companies.

“Regulators across Europe are raising the bar for identity verification, and Spain is a prominent example,” says Andrew Novoselsky, CPO at Sumsub. “SEPBLAC’s requirements reflect a broader shift toward verifiable, auditable onboarding processes with mandatory human oversight. With our new capability, businesses operating in Spain can meet these expectations confidently, without compromising conversion or scalability.”

The company has also introduced AI copilot “Summy” to help organizations glean actionable insights from Sumsub’s platform they can use to improve compliance workflows and effectively investigate suspected fraud incidents.

The platform-native AI agent was actually introduced last year as an AI assistant within Sumsub’s Case Management solution.

Signzy signs up white-label fintech backbone provider for AML tools

ViewTrade IFSC, which provides technology for online brokers and other fintechs, is integrating AML screening and continuous risk monitoring tools from Signzy to help fintechs strengthen their compliance toolkits.

An agentic AI solution from Signzy checks meticulously updated data sources, including sanctions and PEP lists, according to a company announcement.

“Signzy’s technology supports our efforts to strengthen due diligence and monitoring processes through reliable data sources and structured screening mechanisms,” says ViewTrade CEO and Director Ronit Kar.

Sardine’s in the Gr4vy (stack)

Cloud-based payment orchestration platform Gr4vy has chosen Sardine to give its customers real-time transaction monitoring and AML tools.

Sardine refers to its bundle of device intelligence, behavioral biometrics and other fraud detection models as comprising an “agentic platform.”

“When you have payments, you will inevitably have fraud. And as payment ecosystems become more complex, merchants need solutions that can address risk and compliance without impacting performance,” says Soups Ranjan, CEO and co-founder of Sardine. “Our partnership with Gr4vy allows merchants to run fraud and AML controls through a single integration, simplifying how risk is managed across payment methods and geographies.”

Customer wins for Beyon Connect, Yeo

Bahrain-based investment brokerage firm Mubasher Capital has reached an agreement to implement technology from Beyon Connect to authenticate users against Bahrain’s national digital identity system and manage KYC consent.

Mubasher Capital will use advanced biometric authentication provided by Beyon Connect’s EKEY for Business (EKEY-B) to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, according to the company announcement.

Yeo Messaging is supplying its continuous user authentication and biometric face liveness detection to crypto wallet Haven. The integration provides evidence that transactions were genuinely authorized, addressing a frequent pain-point in fintech, Yeo says.

The integration of Yeo’s Continuous Facial Recognition SDK also enhances Haven’s ability to challenge unauthorized activity, reduces reliance on seed phrases and lowers its exposure to compromised credentials.

Yeo will show off its technology at the upcoming Mobile World Congress Barcelona.

Article Topics

AML | Beyon Connect | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | continuous authentication | financial services | fraud prevention | identity verification | Signzy | Sumsub | Yeo Messaging