OneSpan releases Q4, FY 2025 financials

Steady revenue allowed firm to repurchase half million shares
| Joel R. McConvey
OneSpan releases Q4, FY 2025 financials
 

OneSpan’s Q4 and full year 2025 financial results show Q4 revenue growing 3 percent year-over-year to $62.9 million, and full year revenue at $243.2 million, equalling 2024.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 11 percent year-over-year to $186.9 million. Gross profit was $179.4 million (74 percent gross margin).

Q4 Adjusted EBITDA declined 3 percent year-over-year to $19.4 million, while full year Adjusted EBITDA grew 6 percent to $77.6 million. Q4 subscription revenue grew 7 percent to $38.6 million; full year grew 12 percent to $156.1 million.

CEO Victor Limongelli says OneSpan’s substantial cash generation enabled it to “return capital to shareholders, including in Q4 when we repurchased approximately 560,000 shares.”

