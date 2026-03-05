FB pixel

SIA publishes new guide to fix fragmented corporate ID badge security

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
SIA publishes new guide to fix fragmented corporate ID badge security
 

Corporate IDs run in the background of business life, yet their importance to security and everyday function is undeniable. The Security Industry Association has new, practical guidance on standardizing how companies design and manage employee ID badges.

The Corporate Credential Design Guide, produced by SIA’s Credential Design Working Group, lays out practical recommendations for identity proofing, badge design and data protection. It runs from mobile‑credential support to defenses against counterfeiting.

“The Corporate Credential Design Guide will serve as a valuable, practical tool for organizations as they design, standardize and strengthen their corporate identity programs,” says Tiffany Renz, Fargo director of sales, North America, at HID, who participated in the SIA Credential Design Working Group as a co-chair.

SIA says many organizations still rely on outdated, fragmented systems with badge formats that vary widely. Identity‑proofing processes are uneven and legacy proximity cards can be cloned with cheap hardware. Employees routinely post badge photos online, making visual replication easy.

Shared campuses and contractor access create further interoperability problems. The guide aims to give security teams a vendor‑neutral framework to modernize their credential programs and reduce exposure to impersonation and social‑engineering attacks.

Teresa Wu, VP and head of Smart Credentials and Smart Integrate at Idemia Public Security, believes in advancing stronger identity-centric credentials. “Until now, no dedicated guidelines have existed to help organizations design corporate IDs with both security and usability in mind,” she says, who also contributes to the working group as a co-chair.

The guide covers the full credential lifecycle including governance, card materials, durability, usability, accessibility, biometric and privacy considerations, and alignment with emerging standards and zero‑trust principles.

It emphasizes preparing for mobile and digital identity formats, which are increasingly expected to coexist with physical badges. The working group behind the guide includes contributors from Idemia, HID, IPVM, Legic, Kastle Systems and other security‑technology firms, reflecting a cross‑industry effort to establish clearer baselines for secure, interoperable corporate IDs.

SIA plans to present the guide at ISC West 2026, in a session titled “Designing Secure and Effective ID Credentials: SIA Best Practices,” where members will outline its key recommendations and discuss how organizations can apply them as they update their credential strategies. The 72-page Corporate Credential Design Guide can be downloaded here.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

UK provides ‘some certainty and reassurance to DVS providers’ on digital ID

The UK’s consultation on digital identity is expected to begin next week. Currently, the government’s policy is fundamentally tied to…

 

Data cooperatives offer antidote to digital excesses, SafeGuarden’s Crack argues

Cooperatives emerged as a reaction to the excesses of the industrial revolution. In the digital context, an equivalent can give…

 

Tycoon 2FA phishing empire dismantled in global cybercrime crackdown

A sprawling cybercrime platform that helped thousands of attackers bypass modern authentication protections has been disrupted in a coordinated global…

 

AI fraud pushing pace on need for advanced deepfake detection tools

A blog post for GetReal Security by Dr. Edward Amoros, CEO of TAG Infosphere and research professor at NYU, looks…

 

Integrated Biometrics fingerprint scanners facilitate digital ID for inclusion in Ethiopia

Kojak fingerprint scanners from Integrated Biometrics are playing a major role in the enrollment of citizens for Ethiopia’s Fayda digital…

 

New York City lawmakers push sweeping restrictions on private sector biometric surveillance

New York City lawmakers are weighing a sweeping new attempt to curb the spread of biometric surveillance in everyday life,…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events