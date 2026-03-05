SIA publishes new guide to fix fragmented corporate ID badge security

Corporate IDs run in the background of business life, yet their importance to security and everyday function is undeniable. The Security Industry Association has new, practical guidance on standardizing how companies design and manage employee ID badges.

The Corporate Credential Design Guide, produced by SIA’s Credential Design Working Group, lays out practical recommendations for identity proofing, badge design and data protection. It runs from mobile‑credential support to defenses against counterfeiting.

“The Corporate Credential Design Guide will serve as a valuable, practical tool for organizations as they design, standardize and strengthen their corporate identity programs,” says Tiffany Renz, Fargo director of sales, North America, at HID, who participated in the SIA Credential Design Working Group as a co-chair.

SIA says many organizations still rely on outdated, fragmented systems with badge formats that vary widely. Identity‑proofing processes are uneven and legacy proximity cards can be cloned with cheap hardware. Employees routinely post badge photos online, making visual replication easy.

Shared campuses and contractor access create further interoperability problems. The guide aims to give security teams a vendor‑neutral framework to modernize their credential programs and reduce exposure to impersonation and social‑engineering attacks.

Teresa Wu, VP and head of Smart Credentials and Smart Integrate at Idemia Public Security, believes in advancing stronger identity-centric credentials. “Until now, no dedicated guidelines have existed to help organizations design corporate IDs with both security and usability in mind,” she says, who also contributes to the working group as a co-chair.

The guide covers the full credential lifecycle including governance, card materials, durability, usability, accessibility, biometric and privacy considerations, and alignment with emerging standards and zero‑trust principles.

It emphasizes preparing for mobile and digital identity formats, which are increasingly expected to coexist with physical badges. The working group behind the guide includes contributors from Idemia, HID, IPVM, Legic, Kastle Systems and other security‑technology firms, reflecting a cross‑industry effort to establish clearer baselines for secure, interoperable corporate IDs.

SIA plans to present the guide at ISC West 2026, in a session titled “Designing Secure and Effective ID Credentials: SIA Best Practices,” where members will outline its key recommendations and discuss how organizations can apply them as they update their credential strategies. The 72-page Corporate Credential Design Guide can be downloaded here.

