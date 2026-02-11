FB pixel

iMotion Security deploying ROC video analytics for Montreal police

ROC’s Vision AI platform will be integrated into 46 cameras in SPVM’s network
| Joel R. McConvey
iMotion Security deploying ROC video analytics for Montreal police
 

iMotion Security, a security systems vendor based in Quebec, will be implementing an intelligent video management solution from Colorado-based biometrics company ROC for a surveillance camera system deployed by Montreal’s police force, the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).

Local media reports say that iMotion Security was awarded a five-year contract to provide the AI security system for the police. ROC’s multimodal video analytics platform ROC Watch will be deployed in 46 cameras installed across the city.

ROC Watch is designed to work with any camera system, adding a security layer that’s capable of real-time intelligence, early threat detection and “rapid response” in a single pane of glass. Per a pamphlet on iMotion’s website, ROC Watch “manages multiple video feeds, provides robust search and archiving, and leverages industry-leading face and object detection to power your existing workflows.”

Representatives from the force say they will not be making use of the full range of ROC’s biometric and surveillance capabilities, which include advanced facial recognition, biometric identification and license plate recognition. The system, says the SVPM, is intended to be used exclusively in “extreme security situations.”

Reporting quotes spokesperson Anik de Repentigny, who says “only known elements targeted in advance by investigators (for example: a piece of clothing, a vehicle, a backpack) will be used to sort images and extract relevant segments.”

ROC’s biometric algorithms consistently demonstrates strong performances in NIST’s FRTE assessments of one-to-one and one-to-many facial recognition.

