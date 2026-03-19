Thales cards for Oklahoma driver’s licenses will debut RevealPlus feature in NA

Thales will provide Oklahoma’s new driver’s licenses and ID cards. A release says the physical credentials are made from 100 percent polycarbonate, enabling Thales to integrate its RevealPlus technology, “an exclusive security element that uses animated effects and rolling text across the secondary portrait.”

“Based on the viewing angle, the card will display different data for quick and intuitive authentication.”

Oklahoma’s licenses mark Thales’ first use of RevealPlus in North America.

“Service Oklahoma is taking a significant step forward in identity security with this next-generation credential,” says Spencer R. Moore, VP of North America civil identity solutions for Thales. “Oklahoma is setting a new standard for fraud prevention and authentication, ensuring residents have one of the most secure and durable driver licenses in the country.”

Not just durable: the licenses are also carefully designed to “celebrate Oklahoma’s heritage and natural beauty” with images of state symbols such as the North American bison, rolling prairie, scissor-tailed swallow and redbud tree. “On the back of the cards, all 77 Oklahoma counties are microprinted for a unique, personal touch.”

Thales now provides secure ID solutions to agencies in Oklahoma, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, New York, Washington D.C., Wyoming, and several Canadian provinces, including New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Quebec.

Article Topics

driver's license | identity document | Oklahoma | RevealPlus | Thales Digital Identity and Security