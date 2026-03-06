Vouched donates MCP-I framework to Decentralized Identity Foundation

An announcement from Seattle-based Vouched says it has formally donated its Model Context Protocol – Identity (MCP-I) framework to the Decentralized Identity Foundation (DIF). A release says the contribution “marks a milestone for establishing open standards that define how AI agents verify identity, authority, and trust across digital ecosystems.”

The Model Context Protocol (MCP) was originally developed by Anthropic and open-sourced under the Agentic AI Foundation (Linux Foundation). It is designed to negotiate access to traditional data stores for external agents.

Per the release from Vouched, MCP-I extends this framework by introducing a complete identity and delegation layer for AI agents, leveraging Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs) and Verifiable Credentials (VCs) to enable cryptographically secure verification of agents and human principals without prior coordination.

The company says it “defines a framework in which agents carry cryptographically verifiable identities, delegation is represented as tamper-evident credentials with explicit scope, and the entire chain from human principal to agent action can be verified by any service that the agent approaches.” It compares it to power of attorney: “the delegation credential is the notarized document, the agent is the attorney, and any service they approach can verify the chain of authority on the spot.”

Under stewardship of the DIF Trusted AI Agents Working Group, and kicking off via a dedicated MCP-I Task Force, MCP-I is to be further developed under an open, community-driven governance model. Vouched says MCP-I “joins DIF not as a finished artifact but as a starting point for community co-development.”

“It is time to recontextualize authentication systems designed for humans to one where AI agents increasingly operate autonomously,” says Rosalyn Curato, chief innovation officer and GM of agentic security at Vouched. “At Vouched, our ambition is to create a system that supports productive orchestration of AI while eliminating the threat of bad actors. We look forward to partnering with the innovators and thinkers, like DIF, leading this transformation.”

“Vouched is making a significant contribution to DIF with its MCP-I protocol and participation in our Trusted AI Agents Working group,” says Grace Rachmany, executive director at DIF. “At a time when many companies are turning towards proprietary solutions, Vouched has recognized the importance of open source and open standards for the industry. MCP-I is a major step in that direction, and we are excited to collaborate on this effort to deploy Agentic AI safely.”

DIF perfect fit for MCP-I

A blog from DIF explains the rationale behind the arrangement.

“It is worth being direct about something: Vouched did not begin with a commitment to Decentralized Identifiers or Verifiable Credentials,” it says. Rather, the company began with the problem.

“The first step was to look at the requirements: cryptographic verifiability, decentralized infrastructure control, tamper-resistance, and interoperability across platforms and organizations that have no prior relationship. The technologies that matched the requirements are DIDs and VCs. These are the tools the identity community has spent years developing precisely for problems like this one. The fit is not coincidental; it is the result of those standards being built to solve hard problems in trust infrastructure.”

That’s also why DIF is “the right home for MCP-I.”

“DIF exists at the intersection of open standards and practical implementation. Its community includes the people who built DIDs and VCs, who understand the hard-won lessons behind them, and who are best positioned to extend MCP-I into a robust, broadly adopted standard.”

