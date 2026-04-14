Da Nang Airport opens biometric priority lane

Da Nang International Airport has introduced a dedicated priority lane for passengers using biometric identification.

Airport director Phan Kieu Hung said the rollout reflects ongoing work by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam to apply technologies that streamline procedures and improve the passenger experience.

The new system is built on the VNeID platform and uses pre‑verified biometric data to identify travellers, enabling faster and more secure processing.

Located in the domestic departure terminal, the lane is open to passengers with Level 2 electronic identification accounts. Eligible travellers can clear security and boarding using face biometrics or QR codes, without presenting physical documents.

Passengers reported shorter wait times and greater convenience, especially during peak periods.

Biometric processing has been piloted at the airport since 2023 and is now fully operational following upgrades to infrastructure and procedures. Authorities say the system automates verification steps, reduces processing times to a few minutes, and maintains required security standards.

The airport plans to expand biometric services in collaboration with relevant agencies, viewing the launch as a step in improving service quality and supporting a smoother travel experience.

At the end of last year, Vietnam began requiring most domestic air travellers to complete ticketing, check-in, security screening and boarding through biometric verification linked to VNeID.

Vietnam’s national digital identity system, the VNeID app, and biometric verification have expanded into Vietnam’s everyday infrastructure.

Hanoi, the country’s capital, deployed biometric identity verification with digital ID credentials and open-loop payments (interoperable payment acceptance) in its metro system. All 12 stations on Hanoi’s Metro Line 2A feature digital identity infrastructure.

Vietnam intends to have all citizens on digital ID and digitalized public service access in 2026.

On January 5 of this year, Vietnam made biometric verification mandatory for opening bank accounts under a new regulation from the state bank. It was aimed at tightening security in electronic transactions.

Article Topics

airport biometrics | biometrics | digital travel | face biometrics | identity verification | passenger processing | QR code | Vietnam | VNeID