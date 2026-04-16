Intercede now supports Idemia PS devices for unified FIDO, PKI credential management

Intercede has built support for security keys and authentication devices, including biometric readers, from Idemia Public Security into its flagship digital identity credential management system (CMS).

MyID CMS 12.18 is described by Intercede as a flexible software solution for deploying PKI-based digital identities to a wide range of devices.

The newest devices from Idemia PS are the first on the market to deliver FIDO authentication that are built on the COSMO X platform used in certification to FIPS 201 PIV standard for identity verification set by the U.S. government for federal employees and contractors.

Intercede announced $1.5 million in licensing contracts from a large Federal Government agency for MyID CMS last November, along with several other government deals.

The integration means that MyID CMS can be used to manage both FIDO and PKI credentials on Idemia PS hardware, so administrators can issue, manage and revoke credentials and enforce policy throughout the identity lifecycle, according to the company announcement.

“This is the integration our customers have been asking for,” comments Allen Storey, chief product officer of Intercede, in the announcement. “By bringing together IPS’s world-class hardware security with our credentialing platform, we are giving agencies and enterprises the only solution that delivers FIDO built on the full PIV platform. This isn’t an incremental improvement — it’s a fundamental shift giving organizations choice in how they deploy phishing-resistant authentication at scale.”

Devices now supported by Intercede’s platform include Idemia PS’ ID-One PIV Card, ID Key Bolt, ID Key Go, and fingerprint biometrics devices Idemia MSO 1300E4 and Idemia MSO 1350E4.

“We are thrilled to see Intercede embrace the full breadth of our device portfolio, through the world-leading MyID CMS,” says Teresa Wu, VP of Smart Credentials at Idemia Public Security. “Our customers in the federal space and across the enterprise have long needed a credentialing partner that understands the critical importance of the PIV standard while pushing forward with FIDO. This partnership ensures that every IPS device — from our flagship security keys to our FIPS-certified models — works seamlessly within a unified, standards-based authentication framework.”

The partners will hold a webinar on May 6 to explore how high assurance identity can help stop phishing.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | Idemia Public Security | Intercede