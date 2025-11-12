FB pixel

Idemia NSS gets US cybersecurity certification for biometrics contracts with DoD

Claims pole position with CMMC Level 2
| Chris Burt
Categories Access Control  |  Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News
Idemia NSS gets US cybersecurity certification for biometrics contracts with DoD
 

Idemia National Security Solutions says it is the first biometrics vendor to receive Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2, a designation required for new contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense.

The certification is based on cybersecurity standards from NIST, and reflects Idemia NSS’s ability to safeguard sensitive government information with strong cybersecurity. CMMC Level 2 validates organizations’ ability to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

CMMC implementation as a requirement for new contracts and to maintain existing ones began on Monday, November 10 and will continue with phased implementation progressing through 2028, according to the company announcement. Phase 1 implementation concludes November 9, 2026.

“Achieving CMMC Level 2 is a major milestone for Idemia NSS and a reflection of our team’s deep commitment to addressing joint requirements, while rapidly and securely delivering capabilities to the warfighter,” says Patrick Clancey, CEO of Idemia National Security Solutions. “We continue to invest heavily in our cybersecurity infrastructure and broad product portfolio to ensure our customers across defense, intelligence, law enforcement, and homeland security have access to the most innovative, standards-compliant, and resilient biometric and identity solutions available.”

Idemia NSS currently holds contracts with multiple different areas of the U.S. government, and says the latest certification reinforces its position as a leader among federal technology providers.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Suprema launches BioStar X, a unified AI security platform for enterprise-grade control

Suprema has unveiled BioStar X, which it considers its most advanced unified security platform to date. Designed to integrate biometric…

 

Bangladesh strengthens data security in preparation for data exchange, digital ID

Bangladesh’s Council of Advisers have approved new rules aimed at enhancing the privacy, security, and ownership of citizens’ personal data…

 

Switzerland starts legal consultations for biometric ID cards

The Swiss government is laying down the legal groundwork for the introduction of biometric identity cards by the end of…

 

SmartSea leverages SITA biometrics, AI verification to enhance maritime operations and safety

SmartSea has launched two digital platforms to support how crew movements and safety are managed in the maritime sector. Backed…

 

UK completes passport-free border trial with biometric e-gates

The UK has started testing a “contactless” border control system that allows British travelers to enter the country without showing…

 

Greece automatically issues remaining Personal Identification Numbers

Greece is completing the issuance of its new Personal Identification Number (PIN) by automatically assigning it to 5 million citizens…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events