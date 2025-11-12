Idemia NSS gets US cybersecurity certification for biometrics contracts with DoD

Idemia National Security Solutions says it is the first biometrics vendor to receive Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2, a designation required for new contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense.

The certification is based on cybersecurity standards from NIST, and reflects Idemia NSS’s ability to safeguard sensitive government information with strong cybersecurity. CMMC Level 2 validates organizations’ ability to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

CMMC implementation as a requirement for new contracts and to maintain existing ones began on Monday, November 10 and will continue with phased implementation progressing through 2028, according to the company announcement. Phase 1 implementation concludes November 9, 2026.

“Achieving CMMC Level 2 is a major milestone for Idemia NSS and a reflection of our team’s deep commitment to addressing joint requirements, while rapidly and securely delivering capabilities to the warfighter,” says Patrick Clancey, CEO of Idemia National Security Solutions. “We continue to invest heavily in our cybersecurity infrastructure and broad product portfolio to ensure our customers across defense, intelligence, law enforcement, and homeland security have access to the most innovative, standards-compliant, and resilient biometric and identity solutions available.”

Idemia NSS currently holds contracts with multiple different areas of the U.S. government, and says the latest certification reinforces its position as a leader among federal technology providers.

Article Topics

certification | cybersecurity | Department of Defense | IDEMIA | Idemia NSS | NIST | U.S. Government