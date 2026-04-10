FB pixel

Japan introduces new rules on biometric data in APPI amendment bill

Changes aim to balance child protections with looser AI data regulation
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Japan introduces new rules on biometric data in APPI amendment bill
 

Amendments are coming to Japan’s Act on the Protection of Personal Information (APPI). The country’s cabinet has approved a bill that introduces new consent exemptions, enhanced protections for minors, obligations for facial recognition data, and new enforcement powers that come with fresh fines.

The Register reports that the Bill to Amend Part of the Act on the Protection of Personal Information (APPI) mixes more enforcement power with a slackening of regulations on AI, in a move to make Japan, in the words of Minister for Digital Transformation Hisashi Matsumoto, “the easiest place in the world to develop AI apps.”

Specifically, the legislation expands consent exemptions for statistical and AI-related processing, and relaxes them for “low-risk or socially beneficial processing” – intentionally broad classifications that Matsumoto hopes will spur investment and kickstart Japan’s digitization efforts.

The approach is to be more permissive – at least for individuals over 16 – but to make violations hurt more. Fines can equal any profit a company makes from improperly using data, but are unlikely to be levied unless mass violations have occurred.da

There are also new fines for obtaining data through fraudulent means.

Parental consent requirements for kids’ data; disclosure for FRT

For child safety, collecting the biometrics of a child aged under 16 will now require explicit parental approval, and a “best interests” test will apply in cases of data that describes minors. Organizations will be required to prioritize kids’ best interests when handling their data. The rule applies to any sensitive personal information, including facial images.

Per DataGuidance, amendments covering facial recognition apply new restrictions and transparency rules, requiring organizations to “publicly disclose specified handling information.”  An opt-out mechanism for third-party provision will be prohibited.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

PoC by Toppan, partners on tech for secure transition to PQC successful

A partnership between Toppan Holdings, Japan’s National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) and Isara Corporation has developed technology…

 

Signzy integrates biometric KYC with Velocity FinCrime fraud, AML monitoring

Identity verification and regtech company Signzy has secured a deal to integrate its Know Your Customer (KYC) technology with Velocity…

 

Suprema launches access control reader for high-volume QR code entry

The new XPass Q2 access control reader from Suprema reflects the role QR codes have taken as a standard credential…

 

Synthetic identity fraud soared 8X in 2025: LexisNexis

Theft using synthetic identities now accounts for 11 percent of all reported fraud, making it the fastest-growing fraud type worldwide,…

 

Global Development Network launches $50K DPI inclusivity research grants

The Global Development Network (GDN) has launched a new research initiative for national teams to assess how inclusive their countries’…

 

UK’s OfDIA assigns international digital identity standards role as DVS ‘backbone’

One of the key principles driving digital identity is that, in keeping with the shape of the digital world, it…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events