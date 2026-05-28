Hancomwith launches AI-powered continuous authentication for zero-trust security

As organizations move beyond one-time login authentication toward continuous identity verification, Hancomwith has launched an AI-powered authentication platform designed to bring zero-trust security principles into day-to-day operations.

The South Korean company has introduced Hancom xCAuth, an AI‑powered authentication system that watches for risk in real time by analyzing how users behave, where they are and what devices they’re using.

Hancom xCAuth connects users, devices, environments and sessions into a single, continuous authentication flow. The AI monitors context signals from indoor to outdoor location, to network conditions, Bluetooth activity and keystroke rhythm. It even checks touch gestures and facial cues.

If something looks off the system will trigger adaptive multi‑factor authentication on the spot. Hancomwith says this approach targets the way many organizations want zero trust but struggle to implement it without overwhelming users.

CEO Sang‑yeop Song argues that xCAuth bridges the gap by combining constant risk assessment with automatic enforcement. In his view, it’s a practical way to make “never trust, always verify” actually work, a principle that government officials are promoting.

The launch aligns with national security frameworks that call for differentiated protection based on the sensitivity of information assets. Hancomwith will test the technology in a 2026 zero‑trust pilot project, applying it to the real‑world operations of travel company Hana Tour.

Hancomwith is taking part in the South Korean government’s 2026 Zero Trust Adoption Pilot Project. The initiative is supposed to test and scale zero trust security frameworks across real-world systems in the private sector.

The company is making AI‑based authentication and quantum security the two pillars of its security strategy. Hancomwith, a subsidiary of Hancom Group, has previously launched an AI-driven security solution, while its parent is targeting the Japanese market for expansion.

Privacy is central to Hancomwith’s approach. The company says biometric and behavioral data are processed entirely on-device, with AI models trained and evaluated locally to reduce data exposure risks while supporting continuous authentication.

Article Topics

behavioral biometrics | biometrics | continuous verification | HancomWith | multifactor authentication