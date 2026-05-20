Zoom opens beta for World ID deepfake verification in enterprise meetings

Zoom is expanding into real-time human verification for enterprise meetings as organizations face growing risks from AI-generated impersonation, deepfake fraud and synthetic identities.

The video communications platform has opened a beta program for its integration with World ID Deep Face, developed by Tools for Humanity. The feature is designed for enterprises and regulated industries and allows meeting hosts to verify in real time that participants are genuine humans rather than AI-generated deepfakes.

The move reflects growing industry interest in proof-of-human systems designed to establish trust in digital interactions as generative AI makes video impersonation increasingly realistic and scalable.

Earlier this year, Tools for Humanity announced plans to bring World ID integrations to platforms including DocuSign, Shopify, Okta and VanEck, alongside Zoom. The World ID Deep Face application is expected to become available through the Zoom App Marketplace later this year.

Zoom says the integration could help organizations reduce impersonation risks during critical interactions such as financial approvals, healthcare consultations and executive decision-making sessions.

The announcement comes amid rising concern over fraudsters using generative AI and synthetic identities to infiltrate corporate systems, impersonate employees and manipulate digital workflows.

“World ID enables people to prove they are real humans in a privacy-preserving way,” says Trevor Traina.

Enrollment requires a one-time World ID verification using the company’s Orb biometric iris-scanning device, allowing the system to later confirm that a live participant matches the enrolled identity. The system compares a participant’s live video stream against their World ID enrollment and an on-device facial authentication selfie stored through the World App.

Meeting hosts can enable a Deep Face Waiting Room requiring participants to complete verification before entering a meeting, while users can also request on-demand verification from other participants during live sessions. Verified users receive a “Verified Human” badge on their video tile.

Zoom says verification occurs on-device and that no personal biometric data is shared with Zoom or other meeting participants. Enterprise customers can receive attestations confirming that a participant is human and matches their enrollment record.

The enterprise push reflects broader efforts by Tools for Humanity to expand beyond its consumer crypto origins into identity assurance and trust infrastructure for regulated industries.

Some industry observers, however, have questioned whether systems originally designed around consumer proof-of-personhood and cryptocurrency incentives can smoothly transition into enterprise-grade identity infrastructure for highly regulated sectors.

As AI-generated impersonation becomes more sophisticated, enterprise platforms are increasingly experimenting with proof-of-human and biometric verification systems as a new layer of trust infrastructure for digital communication.

Article Topics

AI fraud | deepfake detection | enterprise | identity verification | pilot project | Tools for Humanity | video conferencing | World ID | Zoom