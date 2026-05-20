FB pixel

Zoom opens beta for World ID deepfake verification in enterprise meetings

World ID integration aims to help organizations verify meeting participants are genuine humans during high-risk financial, healthcare and executive interactions
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
Zoom opens beta for World ID deepfake verification in enterprise meetings
 

Zoom is expanding into real-time human verification for enterprise meetings as organizations face growing risks from AI-generated impersonation, deepfake fraud and synthetic identities.

The video communications platform has opened a beta program for its integration with World ID Deep Face, developed by Tools for Humanity. The feature is designed for enterprises and regulated industries and allows meeting hosts to verify in real time that participants are genuine humans rather than AI-generated deepfakes.

The move reflects growing industry interest in proof-of-human systems designed to establish trust in digital interactions as generative AI makes video impersonation increasingly realistic and scalable.

Earlier this year, Tools for Humanity announced plans to bring World ID integrations to platforms including DocuSign, Shopify, Okta and VanEck, alongside Zoom. The World ID Deep Face application is expected to become available through the Zoom App Marketplace later this year.

Zoom says the integration could help organizations reduce impersonation risks during critical interactions such as financial approvals, healthcare consultations and executive decision-making sessions.

The announcement comes amid rising concern over fraudsters using generative AI and synthetic identities to infiltrate corporate systems, impersonate employees and manipulate digital workflows.

“World ID enables people to prove they are real humans in a privacy-preserving way,” says Trevor Traina.

Enrollment requires a one-time World ID verification using the company’s Orb biometric iris-scanning device, allowing the system to later confirm that a live participant matches the enrolled identity. The system compares a participant’s live video stream against their World ID enrollment and an on-device facial authentication selfie stored through the World App.

Meeting hosts can enable a Deep Face Waiting Room requiring participants to complete verification before entering a meeting, while users can also request on-demand verification from other participants during live sessions. Verified users receive a “Verified Human” badge on their video tile.

Zoom says verification occurs on-device and that no personal biometric data is shared with Zoom or other meeting participants. Enterprise customers can receive attestations confirming that a participant is human and matches their enrollment record.

The enterprise push reflects broader efforts by Tools for Humanity to expand beyond its consumer crypto origins into identity assurance and trust infrastructure for regulated industries.

Some industry observers, however, have questioned whether systems originally designed around consumer proof-of-personhood and cryptocurrency incentives can smoothly transition into enterprise-grade identity infrastructure for highly regulated sectors.

As AI-generated impersonation becomes more sophisticated, enterprise platforms are increasingly experimenting with proof-of-human and biometric verification systems as a new layer of trust infrastructure for digital communication.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

NIST biometric age estimation update show demographic, accuracy gains

Demographic disparities and mean error rates are falling among the newest age estimation and verification algorithms submitted to the U.S.’…

 

Identity verification becomes core compliance infrastructure across regulated sectors

Identity verification is increasingly becoming embedded operational infrastructure across regulated industries as tighter AML, KYC and fraud-prevention requirements push organizations…

 

Healthcare builds new identity infrastructure as fraud and interoperability pressures grow 

Healthcare organizations are rapidly strengthening digital identity infrastructure as interoperability mandates, patient portal fraud and AI-driven impersonation risks push the…

 

UK gov’t can still save digital ID plan despite poor initial policy, communication

The UK government’s digital ID plan was not backed by robust policy development based on clear evidence when it was…

 

UK regulator backs automated systems to detect explicit deepfakes  

The UK is moving toward more proactive detection of AI-generated intimate abuse, with media regulator Ofcom urging platforms to deploy…

 

GSMA warns private-sector economics could slow EUDI Wallet adoption

The mobile industry is warning that unresolved business, compliance and infrastructure questions could slow private-sector adoption of the European Digital…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events