Pindrop now available on FICO Marketplace, makes Time’s influencer list

Deepfake detection and fraud prevention firm Pindrop was recently named by Time Magazine as one of the most influential software companies of 2026. That puts it beside Microsoft, Adobe, Tencent and other tech giants that have become, for many, household names.

A release from Pindrop says it has formed a strategic partnership with global analytics software company FICO. It means Pindrop Protect will now be available on FICO Marketplace as a feature fraud intelligence product via consolidated APIs, allowing organizations to embed real-time interaction risk scores into their fraud decisioning workflows.

The industry is shifting toward integrated, real-time fraud intelligence supported by AI, driven by pressure from the financial services industry. Many of the highest-loss categories are tied to human interaction – in the words of Jason Barr, VP of healthcare for Pindrop, “conversations, not just code.”

Yet the contact center “remains one of the most exploited entry points in financial services fraud.”

“While banks invest heavily in digital identity verification, the phone channel has historically been the weakest link,” Pindrop says.

The firm says Pindrop Protect addresses this gap by analyzing each call from the moment it connects, across IVR self-service and live agent conversations, to generate a dynamic risk score that reflects “voice, device, metadata, behavioral signals and consortium intelligence in real time.”

For account applications and high-risk transactions like wires, peer-to-peer transfer and card changes, FICO will combine Pindrop Protect’s interaction risk scores with data from other complimentary sources for richer, multi-signal fraud assessments. This shared intelligence aims to detect more potential fraud earlier, identify connections between risky phone activity and compromised accounts, streamline customer experiences by enabling smarter call routing, and reduce false positives.

Shared intelligence catches more fraud

“Financial institutions face increasing fraud risk in the contact center, where traditional signals are often limited or invisible,” says Pindrop’s chief revenue officer, Bucky Wallace. “By bringing Pindrop Protect to FICO Marketplace, we’re enabling organizations to incorporate fraud intelligence and detection from contact centers into their broader decisioning ecosystem, helping them detect threats earlier, act with greater confidence and strengthen security across the customer lifecycle.”

Per the release, Pindrop Protect boasts an industry-leading fraud detection rate of 80 percent and under 0.5 percent false positives. It estimates its solutions have helped customers prevent approximately $3.5 billion in cumulative fraud losses.

Its write-up on Time’s list points to a scenario in which Pindrop is as ubiquitous as Norton Antivirus or – in the preferred comparable of Pindrop CEO Vijay Balasubramanian – spam filters. “Everyone said email is going to die and spam is going to take over,” he says. Cheap, accurate spam filters prevented that. Pindrop aims to do the same for biometric authentication.

Article Topics

call centers | deepfake detection | deepfakes | financial services | Pindrop