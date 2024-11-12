Native integration of Pindrop biometrics with Five9 to ease call center adoption

Pindrop’s partnership with intelligent customer experience platform provider Five9 has progressed to native integration of voice biometrics and liveness detection software.

Pindrop’s Passport and Protect software products for real-time behavioral and voice biometric authentication and risk assessments are available to all Five9 customers through the SIPREC integration. Customers can also access Pindrop Self-Service from Five9’s Admin Console through the integration, according to the announcement.

“This is a natural evolution in our cooperation with Five9. Customers can enjoy improved protection and enhanced Pindrop utilization without the hassle of independent carrier involvement,” says Pindrop CPO Rahul Sood.

In addition to voice and behavioral biometrics, Pindrop’s technology analyzes device and network patterns that the company says help detect fraudsters during both IVA (intelligent voice assistant) and agent interactions.

The company also added a Continuous Scoring feature to its Protect software in October to further boost call center security systems.

“Identity authentication is paramount to delivering trusted digital communications. As a recognized leader in fraud protection, Pindrop is an important solution to give organizations confidence in every voice call,” says Jake Butterbaugh, SVP of Global Partners at Five9. “By establishing a preferred integration path with Pindrop, our joint customers can deploy Pindrop even faster than before and protect themselves against bad actors.”

Sumant Mauskar, SVP of Partners at Pindrop, says Zoom subsidiary Five9 understood the fraud and authentication challenges facing call centers and went out of its way to ensure a successful integration.

Pindrop and Five9 have been working together on securing call center interactions since the beginning of 2022.

Article Topics

behavioral biometrics | biometrics | call centers | Five9 | Pindrop | voice authentication | voice biometrics