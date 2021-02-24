9th Border Security & Intelligence Summit

Alexandria, VA

April 28-29, 2021

DSI’s 9th Annual Border Security and Intelligence Summit will focus on improving information and intelligence capabilities to aid in securing our borders. Equally, it will look at advanced technologies, from emerging biometrics to cargo screening, that can increase efficiency and provide greater situational awareness of the threat landscape.

Topics to be covered at the 2021 Summit:

– Transforming data into intelligence and making that information relevant to various stakeholders at the speed of relevance

– Utilizing levels of ML/ AL for improving the speed of processing, exploitation, and dissemination of data

– Improving cargo screening and port physical and cybersecurity through enhanced technical capabilities and improved collaborative information and intelligence sharing

– Integration of autonomous capabilities, and advanced data-centric applications into technical and operational levels to improve effectiveness, efficiencies, and safety at the frontline

– Combating illegal trafficking, narco-terrorist threats, and TCOs through strengthening joint investigations, intelligence and information sharing, and S&T coordination

– Improving Cybersecurity for the IC information environment

– Advancements in biometrics: maximizing mobile and multi-modal technology innovation at the border and ports of entry

– Countering physical threats at the border, including C-UAS capabilities

