Vaccination Certificates & Identity Management (Part 2)

Online

April 29, 2021 12:30-14:30 GMT

In continuation of the 3-Part MegaEvent on Vaccination Certificates & Identity Management which began with a fact-based, info-rich policy roundtable on April 8th, ID4Africa is dedicating two additional episodes on this subject to be held on Apr 29th and May 6th.

Join to explore a total of 20 national and private sector initiatives that could help implement the policies that sovereign governments adopt within the interoperable frameworks that were discussed in Part 1. These were selected through a competitive merit-based process from over 75 submissions received during their Call for Participation. The first 10 initiatives will be unveiled on April 29th with the remaining 10 on May 6th. Click here to register.

Article Topics

biometrics | credentials | digital identity | ID4Africa | identity management | identity verification | webinar