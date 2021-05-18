A.I. Tech’s face mask detection app a finalist at Benchmark Innovation awards

AI-Facedetect, an A.I. Tech product which uses advanced machine learning and deep learning algorithms to detect faces with or without masks, was among the finalists at the 2021 edition of the Benchmark Innovation award.

The company said in a blog post that the app was recognized for its relevance in the present global health context where people struggle to comply with the new normal of wearing masks in public spaces because of COVID-19. AI-Facedetect was named a finalist in the ‘Analytics Solutions’ category and it is the fourth time that an A.I. Tech product is receiving the accolade.

Per the post, the face mask detection solution, which is different from facial recognition, has proven useful in places including sales offices, retail stores, hospital premises, leisure spots, transportation facilities and other public service venues because of the exigencies brought about by the pandemic.

AI-Facedetect ensures the safety of customers, staff and contractors, the company says, as it is can detect faces within a given area with the ability to generate an alert about whether people within the area are wearing masks or not.

The app, which the company says can be used both indoors and outdoors with the same accuracy level, is supported on more than 20 hardware platforms, and can be used as an edge biometrics application on cameras from companies such as Axis, Dahua, Hanwha, Techwin, Hikvision, Mobotix, and Panasonic among others.

Article Topics

A.I. Tech | accuracy | AI | biometrics | biometrics at the edge | facial recognition | mask detection | research and development | testing